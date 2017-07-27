Guests celebrate Colombia’s 207 years of independence

On July 20, the Colombian Ambassador Alfonso Munera and his wife Mejia Robles hosted a reception on the occasion of the 207th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Colombia.

Colombia and T&T have established diplomatic relations in 1968,and according to Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs have enjoyed a warm and cordial relationship.

Minister Moses noted that since the reopening of the Embassy of Colombia in Port-of-Spain in 2012, there has been increased collaboration between our two countries. In this regard, Minister Moses acknowledged the importance of Colombia’s cooperation strategy with the Caribbean Basin, in promoting technical co-operation in the areas of national security and energy security as well as education, in particular language learning.

Minister Moses highlighted the success of the first edition of Spanish as a foreign language course for public servants, which was offered by the government of Colombia and concluded in April of this year with 33 participants graduating.

Minister Moses was further pleased to note that the Government of Colombia has undertaken to conduct a second edition of this programme at which 68 participants from five Ministries are enrolled in this session which began in May and is due to be concluded in October 2017.