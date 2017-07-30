The art of being financially savy

The people who are best at managing money and getting value out of every dollar usually have a few traits in common. Here are a few quick observations about the financially savvy among us.

They Ask Questions… A LOT of Questions

The people who manage money best tend to ask a bunch of questions before making any financial outlay or big money decision. For them, knowledge is the foundation upon which sensibly managing their money is built. They only commit their money in a particular direction if they’re convinced that their getting value for it.

The reverse is also true: people who are bad at managing money never ask enough questions. Additionally, any institution or organisation that shows disregard for your enquiries is neither worthy of your time or money. The logic is simple: when in doubt, ask questions and don’t stop until you’re satisfied.

They Always look Out for “The Catch”

We’ve all heard this saying before: “so…what’s the catch?” Well the most financially savvy people are always on the lookout for the catch. They know that if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is, and that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. They protect themselves by uncovering the subtle hooks that lure them in and either choose to consciously go along with it, or avoid it altogether.

They’re not Die-Hard Loyalist

Value for money and loyalty are sometimes in direct opposition to one another. People that manage money well always tend to seek their interest first. They shop around, always looking for the best bargains and are perfectly content with rescinding a long-standing relationship with an organisation when it is no longer financially expedient for them. For the financially savvy, protecting their money comes first.

They Keep It Simple

People who manage their finances well are obsessed with keeping things simple. They recognise that by simplifying things they can see issues more clearly and keep a tighter rein on their money. For the financially savvy, simplicity equals success. People who are best at managing their money aren’t looking for ego points. They are perfectly content with knowing and doing only what is absolutely necessary to preserve their money or grow it. For them looking smart is way less important than being smart with their money.

They’re Patient

It’s a trait of the financially savvy to be extremely patient. They are happy to watch the world go by while they maintain their sense of calm and purpose around their financial goals and objectives. They don’t get swept about by trends and fads and as a result protect themselves from much financial misery. Further, their patience allows them to be opportunistic: they wait until the perfect opportunity comes along for them to get the best value for their money. When dealing with money matters, most times haste leads to waste.

Being Smart About Our Money

We would all do well to incorporate some of these qualities in our life when managing our money. Ultimately the more financially savvy we become, the better our ability to survive well beyond payday.

COMING NEXT WEEK

Things To Consider When Choosing A Bank

ANDRE WORRELL