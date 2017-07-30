Atelier Lee Poy and The Moko Jumbie Mas Camp: Mokos in the Makin

Evidently, Miss Drevait loves her Mokos. So this week I'm giving you a brief history of the beloved Moko Jumbie, as well as amazing innovations in local Moko Mas.

The true origins of the Moko Jumbie are unclear. But according to well-respected Moko scholar, Milla Cozart Riggio, Moko is the Orisha god of fate and retribution, which links the mas back to Yorubaland. Moko is believed to be a deity walked all the way across the Atlantic Ocean from the West Coast of Africa. He is a something like a guardian, and although he may have endured centuries of mistreatment he still stands tall. He is represented in the real world as a stilted creature, draped in cloth, and usually dons a mask. When a person plays Moko Mas, it is believed that the masquerader temporarily transforms into the spirit of the Moko. Now, any stilt walker we see is referred to as a Moko Jumbie, although they're not a true Moko unless they play the full masquerade. Luckily, there have been great efforts in recent years to get in touch with the Moko character, as well as innovations in the Moko movement.

The Moko Jumbie Mas Camp is the culmination of a series of encounters between mas makers, moko enthusiasts, designers, artists, and an architect. The camp was made possible by Atelier Lee Poy in collaboration with #1000Mokos and was supported by the Division of Culture, Goodwill Industries of the West Indies, Sun Eaters Organics, friends and family. The camp is a free 2 week programme, aimed at teaching the youth (kids ages 8-16 with an interest in art, technology and all aspects of 3D design) the ancient art of the Moko Jumbie through the group's very own Moko Jumbie Educational Process (MJEP) which covers everything Moko. From the traditional mas making techniques, the rhythm and movement, urban choreography & theatre, even to the stixtonics (Lee Poy's own word for the architectonics of the stilts). On the last day of the camp, after successful completion of MJEP, the kids will masquerade in full costume on the road. This year's Moko band theme is 'Do Not Eat Ah Food' which brings social awareness to the poaching and eating of our national bird, the Scarlet Ibis. The young Mokos will be donning red capes and holding placards to drum up a conversation while taking a stand. In addition to teaching the kids to stilt walk and keeping up tradition, the camp aims to teach the kids about history and critical issues affecting T&T today. The kids will get a rich account of the Moko character, traditional mas, as well as the Magnificent 7, all while learning about sustainability and waste. The Moko Jumbie Mas Camp is part of a series of cultural camps put together by the Division of Culture. The objectives of the camps are to strengthen cultural identity and national pride through history and art education, to provide meaningful, developmental activities for kids- centered around various cultural aspects, and to preserve the various cultural art forms in T&T.

The stilts are made by Mr. Lee Poy, part-time lecturer at the UWI Department of Creative and festival arts, who is also the architect behind the San Antonio Green Market. Atelier Lee Poy Ltd., which is a multi-disciplinary design practice that has worked with Peter Minshall to create this years Mokito Jumbies in Spiritus Mundi, and took the mokos to Ohio with his Moko Jumbie Spiders, who also worked with Brian MacFarlane to give us Pandemic Rage in 2008, and developed the Moko Jumbie Institute of Higher Learning with Sam Mollineau is one of the main driving forces of the camp. One of the other driving forces is the #1000Mokos team, who is based out of Alice Yard, and has slowly been building a large community of active stilt walkers in T&T. Together, Atelier Lee Poy and #1000Mokos have built a team to ensure that the kids get the support they need (as stilt walking is truly tough work), to help make the costumes for the masqueraders, to teach them how to play the Mas, and most importantly- making sure the kids are enjoying what they're learning!

The camp runs until August 4th, so stop by Goodwill to see the young Mokos in action! Any donations to the cause will be accepted (water, snacks, wood, spare tire flaps)

Follow @atelierleepoy on Instagram to stay updated with the Moko Jumbie Mas Camp, as well as Michael Lee Poy's amazing projects.

To learn more about #1000Mokos and even get involved, follow @1000Mokos on Instagram and Facebook, and check out 1000mokos.org.