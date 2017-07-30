Celebrating being HUMAN

As Raguel Gabriel begins his third and final year of study at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York, he’s looking toward the future after school. Gabriel said he wants to be known as “the singing actor from T&T who does theatre, film, musical theatre, the Hugh Jackman of T&T. My hope is to have one foot in the world and one foot in T&T, so I can come back and help to develop the arts here.”

He is most excited to be cast in four public productions during the next year based on his development and directed by experienced directors. He will also focus on professional development, such as resume focus, audition technique focus, portfolio development and determining his acting type.

“So far my teachers are saying I could play dramatic roles like the smart coloured guy with a dark part in the background of a Shonda Rhimes TV show. On the other side, there’s the classical Shakespearean acting which I love and seem to be suited for. I’m grateful I decided to develop my acting as well as my singing, and I recommend it to all singers.”

Gabriel will be holding a fund-raising concert, HUMAN, to enable him to raise the US$7,500 he needs to finish his third year. The concert will feature classic, jazz, musical and contemporary pieces as well as dramatic Shakespearean and modern monologues.

With the show, Gabriel wants to remind people to be better human beings to each other and to remain connected. The concert is dedicated a classmate, Joseph Anthony Perez, who committed suicide this year.

Other inspirations include interactions with his classmates following the Trump victory in the US, with patients at a rehab centre and with a homeless pregnant woman during the winter.

He said one of his greatest triumphs this year was being asked to use his Trini accent to portray the title character in Shakespeare’s Othello. Afterwards everyone, including his teachers, asked where he was from, so that he was able to educate people about T&T.

Gabriel said that at the end of the year there is a showcase in which students have to be invited to participate based on their performance; agents attend. He intends to be invited and then picked by an agent—critical to moving forward in the acting industry.

He bemoaned the seeming lack of opportunities for dramatic actors in theatre in T&T, and the lack of support for theatre that does not involve comedy.

“I am longing for the day when I can open the papers and see a play by Shakespeare or Ibsen or Chekhov being advertised,” he said. “I want to see those plays being advertised and fully attended. People go to the theatre to see life on stage, and life is more than one thing.”

HUMAN takes place on August 5 at 6 pm at Lecture Theatre D, UWI Teaching and Learning Complex, 27 St Augustine Circular Road, St Augustine. (PL)

More info: Call 765-9456 or 770-6223 or find HUMAN (A Fund-raising Piece) on Facebook.