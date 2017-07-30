Conquering Fear

The month of July ends tomorrow, leaving one more month for “staycationers”, families and children to enjoy the relative fun and freedom that the school vacation encourages.

With only 30 days to play, and an island small enough to run out of the obvious things to do quite quickly, the Sunday Guardian, this week, begins a series to highlight the things people can do if they choose to “stay to get away”.

On Wednesday, Sunday Guardian journalist Kalifa Clyne boarded a Caribbean Airline plane to Tobago, where she met Brett Kenny, owner of Radical Sports Tobago, on beautiful Pigeon Point for a stand up paddle board adventure.

Can I swim? No.

Am I deathly afraid of drowning? Yes.

Did I have to stave off an anxiety attack as I waded into the water pulling a heavy paddle board behind me? Also, yes...but I did it anyway.

Stand up paddle boarding is a variation of surfing, where someone stands up on a paddle board, which is wider than a surf board, and propels forward using a paddle.

In the ten minutes before I actually got on the board, Kenny spoke about the different types of water sports and activities that take place in Pigeon Point, strapped me into a safety vest and bemoaned the very high number of people, like myself, who live on an island but don’t know how to swim.

Swimming isn’t a necessity. The life jacket will keep you afloat if you fall off, but I am disappointed in my lack of aquatic ability.

Radical Sports has life vests for people as young as four.

When I asked Kenny about the probability of me falling off of the board, his answer was “very high”. Even though I knew that I was likely going to take a dunk, I did it anyway.

The word of the day was fearless.

And when I fell, in the shallows, and the life vest kept me afloat and unharmed, I simply climbed back onto the waiting board and stood up and started paddling.

“You’ll fall but you’ll get back up and look at you, you’re already more confident,” Kenny says.

Kenny has a very motivating attitude.

You can tell he loves water sports, his country, the promotion of tourism and is proud of his business.

It was also reassuring to know that Kenny is CPR certified and can save my life if necessary.

At first, I was nervous about the jet skies slashing through the water with laughing tourists clinging to the vessels.

Every jet ski that passed caused rippling waves to slap against the board.

Despite this, there was a sense of absolute calm that comforted me as I paddled into the ocean. I wanted to sit and just enjoy the peace. I wanted to do yoga on the board. The solitude and the feeling of being on the ocean, looking back at the land was blissful.

Eight years in the business

Eight years ago, Kenny bought Radical Sports in Tobago. The business provides rental of equipment for surfing, kayaking, stand up paddle board, wind surfing, sailing, kite surfing and other activities.

Radical Sports also does bioluminescence tours, which takes groups to the edge of No Man’s Land where they can see light emitted from organisms in the water.

Kenny’s brother has a business that provides instruction for people who are new at the activities.

Kenny said paddle boarding was one of the easier things to learn.

“In about five minutes you can have enough instruction to get on the board and get started. Most people who come to try stand up paddle boarding are not afraid since it is very simple. The adrenaline junkies go for the more aggressive sports such as kite surfing.”

Kenny said that sometimes when paddle boarding, people can see sea-turtles popping their head above the water, sting rays swimming by and lots of fish.

I saw fishes swimming under the board and a view of the ocean floor.

The shades of blue and aquamarine in the water was enough to make me want to stay.

At first, Kenny instructed me on how to paddle board while sitting. This is easy. It’s a lot like kayaking.

Later, he instructed me to propel myself to a part of the beach where the water was much calmer and instructed me on the proper way to stand.

This involved leaning forward onto my knees and pushing my body upward while holding on to the paddle.

I wobbled and so did the board, but somehow I managed to stay standing.

My first strokes were unsure, but with enough encouragement I figured it out.

Kenny fell off his board. I suspected he did this on purpose as his next words were, “See. It’s shallow here.”

Seeing him standing in waist-high water did a lot to eliminate my latent fear.

I moved more confidently.

Then I fell off the board and came up laughing and happy.

Did I have fun? Yes.

Will I do it again? Absolutely.