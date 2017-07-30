Triathletes qualify for Carifta

Despite limited corporate, private or government sponsors, seven or 100 per cent of the athletes from the Caribbean Cross Training and Cyclones Multisport Club have qualified to represent the country at the first Carifta triathlon and aquathlon championships in Barbados, in October.

The five boys are—Hayden Reid, 18, Ethan Miller, 15, Liam Trepte, 15, Ayomide Gilbert-Semper, 15, Justin Boynes, 12, and the two girls are—Imani Bishop, 12, and Jorja Jalim, 13.

Speaking to the Sunday Guardian at Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain, about the club’s success, coach and club director Andrew Eligon said, “The athletes took part in the Massy Rainbow Cup qualifying competition in their age groups in Tobago with hilly terrain, on June 10.

“There was a 100 per cent success rate and all seven qualified for Carifta. Ayomide won the junior sprint race in Barbados six weeks earlier, Hayden and Liam are national champions.

“Justin’s 11-12 age group was one of the most competitive, he placed third in the qualifying competition against much bigger athletes who had more experience than his six months. He came first in his age group in The Caribbean Triathlon Championships in Miami, on April 30.”

He said the Miami event was Justin’s first triathlon swimming, but he was swimming with his head up for half the race due to “butterflies” or nervousness.

Eligon said Justin’s adrenaline was pumping and when he came off his bike, he forgot his running shoes and ran barefoot on sharp coral for five kilometres and still finished the race, with sore feet.

He said, in Tobago, when Justin went up against “big guns” such as Nikoli Blackman and Shane Ferreira who worked in teams, he showed strategy beyond his years and attacked them on the hills and broke them up.

Eligon said what they were trying to do at the club with the help of attorney Ronald Boynes (Justin’s father) and other parents was to just get the young athletes going, host fund raisings and ask corporate Trinidad for support as they were not just athletes but future leaders.

He said the club will be holding a high performance camp in Barbados from August 10-17, the first of its kind in the Caribbean where athletes from other islands can train and prepare for the Carifta games in October.

Boynes: The coaches work

Boynes said Cyclone Multisport Club’s coaches gave its athletes individual attention and worked with them to achieve their fullest potential.

He said the club’s seven athletes qualifying for Carifta’s first triathlon, which was a significant and historic event, was a tremendous achievement.

Boynes said this 100 per cent success rate did not happen overnight, it was due to the dedication of its principal coaches Andrew Eligon and Alison Elliott.

He said it also spoke to the involvement and commitment of the parents and athletes who felt confident to embark on the club’s training programme that had measurable results.

Boynes said the club’s scientific methods and equipment such as heart rate monitors and cycling power metres were very important for young athletes to measure their performances and to not overwork them.

He added support from corporate T&T was important since gear for the three sporting disciplines, running, biking and swimming were expensive—a good carbon fibre bike cost $20,000 TT.

Club athletes maintain

Boynes said many people believed that young athletes must sacrifice their academic studies for athletic success, but all the club’s athletes maintained 90 plus or A plus marks.

He said the club was doing something special and can contribute to the national landscape of T&T to combat some of the negativity often seen in society.

Boynes said there was potential revenue to be made in providing services in catering for sporting events, sport tourism and other areas to diversify the economy.

He said there was a whole cadre of talented people and resources that ought to be utilised to promote and market the country as a sport destination. Boynes said the recent ICC Women’s World Cup was a model to emulate. He said downstream jobs can be created such as vendors, entrepreneurs and transport services for sport tourism away from a heavily dependent oil-based economy.

Cross: Athletes have potential

Cyclones Multisport Club Secretary Jamila Cross said for such a small club, they were able to produce athletes that certainly have the potential and drive for “massive success”.

She said the club had coaches with more than 20 years of experience that were dedicated who possessed a real knowledge and understanding of what it took to produce world class athletes.

Cross, 37, a former professional football player said the results spoke for themselves, there were young athletes in the club who were approaching that elite status.

She said the Carifta triathlon presented a unique opportunity for the club’s athletes—for most of them it was their first national outing.

Cross said The T&T Triathlon Federation had a contingent of 35 athletes and six of them came from the club, most of them were in the sport just under two years and were able to perform at a very high level.

She said this augured well for the young athletes to be brand ambassadors for organisations and the “Carifta Seven”, as she referred to the club’s athletes, had tremendous potential to represent the country on a global stage.