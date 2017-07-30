Work Flow to Night On the Town

We are all wish there were more hours in a day. Many of us are trying to balance this fast-paced life and maintain a career, family life, social life, as well trying to keep sane all at the same time.

Sometimes it can feel like the impossible to be here now and present somewhere else all in the same day. Here are some quick and easy makeup tips to take you from a day look to a night look, without any pit stops or time wasted re-doing a completely new face.

• DARKEN THE SHADES

Be it to meet up for drinks, a work dinner or a romantic date, try adding darker shades to your lids from the Eye Shadow Quads (Stunning Smokeys, Breathtaking Blues etc.). A deeper and bolder look to match the evening or activity would go perfectly.

• INNER CORNER SHIMMER

Enhance your eyes a bit more from day to night, by adding some shimmer shadow from the Eye Shadow Quads in the inner corners of the eyes.

• AVOID THE CAKE & GREASE

With a quick transition from day to night; do not apply a new layer of foundation to cover up any imperfections or for that clean look. Just easily dab some of the light Clean Pressed Powder Foundation – to continue setting and gently blotting any grease on the skin.

• HIGHLIGHT & GLOW

Stand out a little more with a brighter glow! Go by adding a brighter blush from the Clean Glow Blush or trying to go for that highlight on your cheekbone with Clean Glow Bronzer.

• BOLD IT UP A NOTCH!

Easily get that bold night look by simply adding a deep rich statement lip colour, like the Temp Berry shade in CoverGirl’s Colourlicious Lipstick. Or be a little more adventurous and go for a cat eye/winged eye with CoverGirl’s Intensify Me Liquid Eyeliner.