3canal pays tribute to Lancelot Layne

Rapso group 3canal is hosting their annual Emancipation Concert on July 31 at the Big Black Box on Murray Street, Woodbrook. Monday night’s concert Freedom.com - A Tribute to Lancelot Layne is scheduled to begin at 9 pm.

“We will be doing covers of some of Lancelot’s tracks as well as premiering some of our new music,” said 3canal vocalist Wendell Manwarren.

Also performing will be Freetown Collective and Dayo Bejite, son of late master drummer Jah Jag Oga Onilu.

“There will also be a special presentation by the Black Box Crew, as well as a new Emancipation proclamation by Layne,” said Manwarren. DJ Rawkus will be providing his eclectic mix of old and new tunes.

Manwarren revealed that some new music the group is performing will be from their 2018 album.

“3canal is in the near-final stages of completing a new album. The idea is that when we complete the CD we will offer it as our Carnival 2018 production. This music will be a little different as we are venturing more into the calypso vein.

Freedom.com is the culmination of a two-day celebration of the life and work of Lancelot Layne, revered as “the Father of Rapso music”.

The weekend’s programme also includes the launch of the double CD Blow Way.

Activities begin on Sunday, at 6 pm at Big Black Box and will feature a discussion and tribute to the late music icon. Billed to appear on the evening’s programme will be Eintou Springer and one of Layne’s daughters (Niasha), Brother Resistance, Christopher Laird, and Merten Katz of Germany-based Cree Records, producer of the Blow Way CD.

“There will be a discussion on Layne’s life and work,” said Manwarren. “Christopher Laird will screen his movie Crossing Over, which was done on Layne’s trip to Africa. For the evening’s climax there will be a special performance by veteran musician Clive Zanda who played on most of Layne recordings.”

Layne who died the day after the attempted coup in 1990, on July 28, 1990, took many trips to Africa after studying African history.

A 1998 United Nations Radio programme described the links between calypso and highlife music, focusing on an exchange of visits between Layne and high life musician Koo Nimo of Ghana.

Sunday’s programme will also include a presentation of Peter Doig’s painting titled Blow Way.

Doig did the art work on the cover of the new double CD being launched.

Manwarren believes that Layne has not been appropriately honoured in his home land: “I want the public to focus on the fact that this generation is not aware of who Lancelot Layne was and the effect his music has had on T&T music today. This double CD goes a long way to fill that void.”