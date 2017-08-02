Nicole Matouk is new Rotary Club president

The Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain recently hosted its annual handing over ceremony at Jaffa’s at the Oval and inducted Nicole Matouk as Club President. Matouk, who will serve for a one-year term, takes over from Charmaine Callender.

In her inaugural address as President, Matouk pointed out that Rotary Clubs worldwide were making significant contributions to their communities. She noted that the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain is no different and will continue its tradition of “Service Above Self” which is the mandate of all Rotarians.

“We as Rotarians have been serving humanity and making a difference in people’s lives, especially through education, for quite some time,” Matouk said. “Our Club is already well poised to accomplish key district goals with our well established and far-reaching projects.”

Past President Callender gave an overview of projects completed for the year 2016-17.

This included hosting the 20th annual Model United Nations, the establishment of the George Alleyne Library at the All in One Child Development Centre, continuation of the Adopt-a-Child project and partnership with the Rotary Club of Maraval in hosting the annual Jazz Under the Stars fundraiser.

The ceremony also featured the induction of two new members to the club - Anne-Marie Lall and Nancy Wilson Joseph.