Stigma is common within families

How many of us have a relative or family member who lives with a mental illness? What are our private thoughts about that person? Do we dismiss that individual’s every action with a thought or suggestion that “they are not right in their head”? Do we avoid or include that person? How often do we consider such people as human beings equal to us?

What about families with physical disabilities? How many of us are comfortable around those who appear different? Do we take time to learn how to meet their needs or do we assume that “duty” is only for other relatives? How inclusive are we of them in our lives? Do we feel like people look at us differently because we are related to or seen with someone with a visible disability?

Many of my friends belong to cohesive families. I have seen what it looks like rallying around another member who has taken ill with challenges such as cancer, stroke, cardiovascular disease, HIV/Aids and many physical conditions considered critical and which call for wide-ranging support.

I have seen friends and relatives treat with mental illness, too. There are many who give wholehearted support to their family/relatives even without the accurate information of the issues, just out of pure love. There are those who understand the issues, too and among them are equally good responses.

Scores of individuals have written to me over the years saying how much they had to learn about their relatives’ struggles. Many have indicated that in providing care at times they have ignored their own wellbeing and have had to take time to learn to separate self-management from the care for dependants.

Not every relative with physical or mental illnesses requires full-time support, though. Each may require different amounts of emotional, financial and familial support for varying periods. Many work and take care of their needs only hoping for empathy and love. Whichever way, support from family goes a long way in the healing and wellness plan of individuals living with illnesses, especially long-term diagnoses.

The overall perception though, is that people with psychosocial disabilities do not always feel the support they would like to have, mainly feeling stigmatised because of their diagnosis. And, due to the presence of mental illness in their family, relatives feel they are treated differently by people around them, thus deepening the desire to conceal the illnesses. This may even cause family/relatives to create distance between themselves and the diagnosed individual.

A lot of that is attributed to the stigma that accompanies mental illnesses. Research has shown that “people associated with individuals with mental illness can be stigmatised simply because they are connected to someone with a stigmatised identity.” This phenomenon according to Remko LM van der Sanden, et al (2016) is called “courtesy stigma or stigma by association (SBA).” How many of us feel affected by the image others hold of our mentally ill relative(s)?

I ask these questions with an awareness that sometimes my peculiarity is not always understood. I ask because very few relatives ever enquire about my health even if they think I may not be coping. I often wonder how easy it is to misinterpret my demeanour when I am simply not managing and trying to deal with me.

Families/relatives can be quick to dismiss/reduce the conduct of the person living with mental illness as “madness” even while taking serious offence to the same conduct. “Madness” is used mostly as a judgment or “diss” of the individual but not sufficiently as an explanation that stirs sufficient empathy to separate a person’s personality from their manner when illness is present.

As someone living with a hidden disability, sometimes I entertain questions about how others may feel about me; I consider at times what it must be like for my relatives, too. This reflection is part of a series of raising awareness about stigma and while sitting in my family reunion these things and more occurred to me.

When I arrived at the 12th Ravello-Molino-de Boulet reunion, after being unwell for two weeks, I felt tired, overwhelmed by the mere presence of so many people, the music, the announcer, the bustling, the eating and drinking, the snappishness of those already tired from preparing for this day and the overall cheerfulness of the hundreds gathered.

My first action was to sit quietly. I needed to do that to centre myself and balance my grace and poise with my own degree of weariness and low energy.

As I sat trying to be invisible, it dawned that because people know my mental health status they could well construe my conduct as strange. I’m conscious but not too affected by such issues. Still, I mused that stigma is a cruel thing especially if it comes from among family and relatives where love, care and support should overflow.

Then, soon enough I “thawed” and was my usual gregarious self without a care for such matters. I remained the perfect example of not being uncomfortable living openly with mental illness and made wonderful memories among my family and relatives!

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: [email protected]