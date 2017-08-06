Arima Volunteer Network launched

Arima Mayor Lisa Roxanne Morris-Julian says she is proud that this year there is an “almost all-female” march team for today’s military parade in Arima.

Before the parade, which starts at 10 am at the Arima Velodrome, there will be a thanksgiving service at the Church of the Holy Spirit Malabar RC at 7.30 am.

The events are part of Arima Fest which continues until August 31. Arima is the only chartered borough in the western hemisphere. It became a Royal Borough on August 1, 1888, marking 129 years this year.

She said she hopes that Arima will continue to be the family capital of T&T.

Morris-Julian was speaking to members of the media at yesterday’s launch of the Arima Volunteer Network. The programme falls under the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and is being set up in all 13 corporations to get citizens more involved in their communities and to give back.

Last weekend, it was launched in the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and next weekend it will launch in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.

She said, “This is the year of the family. We are hoping to have more family-oriented activities. We are also going to have a dine-in the open air experience with the fireworks...walk with your tables, walk with your chairs and we will provide tents.”

Arima MP Anthony Garcia, who also attended the event, announced that construction of the Arima Community Centre will start soon.

Morris-Julian said, “We are really happy and pleased that we are getting a community centre in the heart of Arima.”