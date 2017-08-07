CCC students embrace BPTT math incentive

Fifteen determined young men and women attached to the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) are now proud graduates of the 2017 Annual BPTT Young Adult Math Experience, having embraced the often-dreaded subject during an intensive and inter-active training course, which covered fundamentals of mathematics.

Drawn from communities throughout Trinidad, the graduates proudly accepted their Certificates of Achievement at a function at the CCC headquarters in Port-of-Spain on August 4.

“My family operates a mini mart and variety store. I intend to take over the running of the business sometime in the future. I know I need to do so in a professional manner and mathematics is a major factor in operating any business venture. That is why I decided to do this course. I was not successful in math in the past but I intend to take the exam again in 2018. With the training I received at this camp, I am confident I will do better,” said 21-year-old graduate Britanny Mohammed.

Sponsored by energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) for the seventh year, the math experience is designed to remove the daunting fears some people have of the subject, putting them on a more confident path to pursue it at examination level.

A release said the BPTT Young Adult Math Experience is conducted in five regions in Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain, Diego Martin, Mayaro, the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Arouca, and Tobago. Approximately 120 persons complete the training every year. The courses are facilitated by training agency Cross and Associates.

Yafeu Rougier, corporate responsibility intern, BPTT, who recalled his own nervous experience when he sat math in 2013, told the graduates and CCC officials that the training initiative was an important component of BPTT’s education portfolio.

“On my recent visit to one of the math sessions, many of the participants stated that they wanted to achieve qualifications in mathematics to kick-start their businesses, secure good jobs or enter tertiary level institutions.

“Success in all these ventures requires some level of proficiency in mathematics. That is precisely why this math camp is so important to your future,” Rougier pointed out.

Extending “profound congratulations” to the graduates, Rougier said: “You have worked extremely hard over the past week and you deserve to be sitting where you are right now. I urge you to never let go of your dreams because starting young is an ingredient for success. Although circumstances may get tough, I encourage you to always keep your head up.”

He noted that both BPTT and the CCC were aligned in their initiatives for youth development, helping young people to lead increasingly productive lives. “It is this common vision that has allowed the BPTT Math Camp to find a natural home with the CCC,” he added.

Vouching for the effectiveness of the math experience, Major Cheryl Richardson, Programme Director, CCC, said that students taking part in the training over the past years have gone on to do well at examinations. “This workshop is delivering great results. The tutor, Nicole Lord, has offered personal attention to the students and has demonstrated great patience. Participants were very excited on every single day when I spoke to them. This is proof that something good is happening at CCC. It is indeed a special honour for us to have a special partner as BPTT,” Major Richardson declared.

Andrew Cross, Principal/Consultant, Cross and Associates, explained that the math experience was aimed at removing fear and de-mystifying the subject to enable participants to embrace the subject and pursue it at examination level.

“Any graduation is a milestone and my hope is that this has led to an attitudinal change in you. There is a high failure rate in math at CSEC level leading to negative statistics.

“You should resolve not to become such a statistic. Success is peace of mind, knowing you have done your best. We all need to commend BPTT for leading this initiative,” Cross said.