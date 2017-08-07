Local film Green Days By the River opens T&T Film Festival

Green Days by the River, a film adapta­tion of Michael Antho­ny’s classic 1967 novel of the same name, will open this year’s T&T Film Festival (ttff/17), with a red carpet gala and screening to be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), on September 19.

The first local film by a TT director and producer to open the festival, director Michael Mooleedhar’s film is set in the idyllic country­side of 1950s Mayaro and re-tells the story of 15 year old Shell. Newly arrived in the village, he quickly gets caught between his longing to be a man, and his child-like innocence in the face of adult cunning.

With adolescent hor­mones raging, amidst the beauty of the local girls and the Mayaro landscape, the quiet storm that’s brewing may prove more than Shell can handle and life as he once knew it may never be the same again.

Beautifully shot — ech­oing the book’s emphasis on nature – and faith­ful to the novel in other ways, the film has strong performances from acting newcomer and secondary school student - Sudai Tafari (Shell), Anand Law­karan (Mr Gidharrie), and veterans Che Rodriguez (Pa), and Dara Healy (Ma Lammy).

Green Days by the River is one of four T&T fea­tures and over 34 local shorts that will premiere at ttff/17, a release said.

Filmmaker Michael Mooleedhar said of the se­lection of his film for open­ing night: “It is a dream come true. I screened my first film at the TTFF in 2008 and ever since the festival has been our first stop for premiering our movies, so it is truly an honour. I always look for­ward to this event and this year promises to be even more special. The Green Days by the River team is excited to be sharing this film with Trinidad and To­bago and the world.”

According to Bruce Pad­dington, founder and fes­tival director of the T&T Film Festival: “We are thrilled to once again be opening the Festival with a local feature. Green Days by the River was one of 15 films in development that participated in our Carib­bean Film Mart in 2015. As two graduates of the UWI film school, it is such a joy to see Michael Mooleedhar and Christian James’ film come to fruition. We ex­pect it to go from strength to strength and hope peo­ple will come out in their numbers to see it.”

The red carpet premiere of Green Days by the River at Napa, Port of Spain, will be followed by a screening at MovieTowne San Fer­nando on September 25 at 6 pm.

Tickets for the Port of Spain premiere go on sale from August 21 and can be purchased at the Napa box office, or ordered on line at: ttfilmfestival.com, from that date.

INFO

The T&T Film Festival (ttff) celebrates films from and about the Carib­bean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema, through an annual festival and year-round screenings. In addition, the ttff seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities. The ttff is presented by Flow; given leading spon­sorship by bpTT and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; supporting spon­sorship by the Inter-Amer­ican Development Bank and UN Women; and con­tributing sponsorship from RBC Royal Bank.

For more information visit: ttfilmfestival.com