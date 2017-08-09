Collective voice can reduce stigma, prejudice

Stigma remains a major hurdle to health-seeking behaviour for those suspected of or presenting with mental illnesses. While no research is available that has assessed the prevalence of stigma and discrimination here, a cursory glance at responses to those presenting, suspected or living with mental illness leaves one despairing about the bigoted attitude in our wider community.

In the continuing contemplations about stigma, prejudice and discrimination, it is important to consider that at every stage in life and for many reasons, we all remain susceptible to mental illness. Yet, at every juncture, someone will find reason to discriminate against another person.

Reviewing a recent report done by the UK’s Mental Health Foundation (Fundamental Facts About Mental Health 2016), as it discussed differences in the extent of mental health problems, it was instructional to note the discussions about mental health across the lifetime or life course.

This life-course approach, once again, puts into perspective the fact that mental illness does not discriminate – everyone, everywhere, is vulnerable, causing us to consider that interventions are needed in every area.

The report is presented by life-course discussions segmented into areas such as: Family and parenting; children’s and young people’s mental health; adult mental health; and older adults’ mental health.

The report looks at the mental health issues examining “other groups experiencing a higher prevalence of mental health problems” and listed those as follows:

· Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups

·Refugee, asylum-seeking and stateless people

· Lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender people.

On the issue of disability, considerations were given to the mental health of those who live with or present with learning disability, physical disability, and sensory impairment. (Psychosocial disability should be mentioned here, some of which prejudices were discussed in last week’s column).

Discussions and mediations which can mitigate stigma and provide interventions for those so susceptible considers “domestic violence, complex needs and multiple disadvantages, homelessness, the prison population, and substance misuse and dependence.”

The report considers social factors associated with mental health – the social determinants of mental health – such as poverty and disadvantage, debt, unemployment, and housing and the environment.

It considers inequality as a determinant of mental health and points to issues of social support and relationships, family and childhood, couple relationships, and community. Then there are issues of mental illnesses among those caring for others who are ill, including nurses and mental health professionals. The latter has become my muse, having recently completed academic research focussed on the health of health-care professionals.

The areas covered in this report are by no means all the considerations for mental health interventions. But this document presented an interesting mix of some of the considerations we should have on mental health.

It caught my attention because currently, in T&T, many of us are embarking on NGOs and support groups and, with deeper considerations, we can begin to widen our areas of advocacy.

Generally, we bend towards issues with which we are more familiar, but there are many other areas requiring consideration and for which information is widely available, also. My own work promotes and supports these NGOs and support groups, once properly constituted and defined.

There is much to be done for us to begin to address the national status of mental health/illness, and every effort that’s properly structured is welcomed. It is my measured opinion that we should take more opportunity to embrace each other’s’ efforts without elbowing or trifling distrusts, not when people’s minds are ill and everyone remains susceptible to mental illnesses.

There is not yet an overarching co-ordination of efforts here. Even so, in my view, I caution the need to feel that each intervention is the birth of mental health advocacy in T&T. Rather, what will work best is for every effort to find its place in the collective which we are now building.

Long before my advocacy became as far-reaching as it now is, I was aware and acknowledged the work of many other distinguished organisations such as the Autistic Society of T&T, for example, whose work precedes many other interventions here.

All advocacy work will come together as a whole eventually. As it does, we will begin to present a (collective) voice that faces down prejudices and discrimination. The voice would eventually become loud enough as we educate people on every aspect of our life course and how mental ill health can impact.

As our population becomes more educated, hopefully we will become more tolerant; as we become more co-ordinated we will present a greater force for national interventions.

And in all this, it is essential to understand that mental health is not just about discussing mental illnesses, but about how we can address issues at every stage in everyone’s life to ensure that we promote national mental healthiness.

We have got to get to the place where we are proactively pursuing mental wellness instead of our current reactiveness to only the serious incidence of mental illnesses.

•Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI.