Things to do in Tobago

Go on a diving safari

From three different turtle species to giant sand eels, sea horses and shipwrecks, snorkelling here is an enchanting experience. There are a variety of diving companies across the island, which offer PADI, NAUI, and BSAC certification courses and some even offer an over-night stay on a remote beach. Home to one of the most spectacular coral reefs in the world, Tobago is exactly the right place to do this.

Explore Buccoo Reef

Speaking of reefs, the protected marine park Buccoo Reef is where you need to be for the most incredible underwater sights. Hop on-board a glass-bottomed boat and you’ll be treated to unbeatable views of the reef that’s been 350 years in the making. If you’re diving or snorkelling, you’ll be up close to hundreds of fantastical reef fish species, turtles and giant manta rays. It’s breathtaking.

Visit the Nylon Pool

The waters of Nylon Pool are said to have rejuvenating powers. Whether that’s true or not, one thing’s for sure, it certainly feels like a magical experience when you’re there. Located just behind Buccoo Reef, this still lagoon forms a natural metre-deep swimming pool in the middle of the sea.

With the deep ocean on one side and palm-fringed beaches on the other, it’s totally idyllic.

Explore the wildlife at Little Tobago

Just off the north-east coast of Tobago is Little Tobago, otherwise known as Bird of Paradise Island, where a day excursion will allow you to snorkel around the Angel Reef, not far from the uninhabited Goat Island Home to an important sea bird sanctuary, this tiny corner of the West Indies is home to more than 50 species of tropical birds.

Watersports

Above the water there are plenty of opportunities in Tobago to get active. With kayaking, windsurfing and kite surfing, they’re all guaranteed to get your pulse going.

Soak up the village vibe

There are many beautiful villages scattered around Tobago which invite you to enjoy a much more relaxed carnival vibe. In the island’s capital of Scarborough, you’ll find small festival events during Carnival season. Or visit ‘Sunday School’ in the village of Buccoo where there’ll be steel pan bands and locals ‘wining and liming’ under the stars. Year-round, fishing villages like Castara and Charlottesville are well worth a visit for their unspoilt West Indian charm.

Sample local flavours

With distinctive Creole and Caribbean influences, the Tobagonian cuisine is sure to satisfy your appetite. Try their signature dish, curried crab and dumplings. Or chow down on macaroni pie, callaloo and chicken and other hearty fare. From the barefoot beach cafés to the Euro- Caribbean restaurants, freshly grilled lobster and meat-filled rotis should be on every foodie’s checklist.

See the Sailing Carnival Regatta

Yachting World Regatta is one of the most celebrated events in Tobago. Usually held around March, it’s a privilege to watch a host of race yachts, indigenous sailing boats, windsurfers and kite boarders fill the sparkling sea. With beach games and all-round festivities and of course a gorgeous setting, you don’t have to be a sailing enthusiast to enjoy this exciting day out.

Crab racing

Like some other Caribbean islands, Tobago is home to the unusual sport of crab racing. Head to the small village of Buccoo at certain times of the year and you might witness goats and crabs sprinting to the finish line (not together of course). It might appear strange at first, but it can be surprisingly entertaining.

Visit great waterfalls

A day at Argyle falls is set to inspire and awe visitors. Terraced like giant natural stairs, a steep but rewarding hike will take you through several cascades. Hear about the area’s history through a local guide and spot beautiful bird life in the lush vegetation. The best bit? Plunging into

the refreshing pools along the way. Explore hidden bays No other Caribbean island boasts quite as many deserted beaches as Tobago. On the Caribbean side, beaches boast pristine white coral sands, and Englishman’s Bay, perched just at the edge of the rainforest, is a real gem. On the Atlantic side you’ll find dark, volcanic beaches. Mostly deserted, these too are perfect for sunbathing and seasonal surfing.

Visit Pigeon Point

A scenic drive to the southerly peninsula of the island will take you past the stunning Pigeon Peak - the island’s highest mountain - and on to Pigeon Point, a beautiful palmtree fringed bay that stretches for miles. With restaurants, lovely coconut filled gardens and aquamarine waters that stretch out to Buccoo Reef, this is definitely one of the best beaches in Tobago. Written with information from virginholidays.co.uk