THE MANY FACES OF COVERGIRL

It’s really that Easy Breezy Beautiful with CoverGirl to match every type of face and look you’re going for. There is a wide range of formulas and shades to best match one’s skin type and skin pigment. Here are two top trendy looks to go for!

NATURAL MAKEUP LOOK

Go for that easy natural look; the newest makeup fad known as the “natural or nude look”. This light look consists of clean skin with a very light foundation, luscious lips and fluttery eyes. A “go to” look that has transformed to a possible “go out” look today.

• Step 1 – Foundation: Go with a very light foundation which matches your skin tone.

• Step 2 – Lips: Simply use a tinted lip balm or lip gloss.

• Step 3 – Shadow & Blush: Choose a shadow and blush of the same colour as your skin.

• Step 4 – Eyelashes: Choose a volumizing mascara to create semi-dramatic eyes.

BRONZE MAKEUP LOOK

The go to summer look for that sun-kissed glow, using neutral shades giving one that bronze radiant look. Try using shades such as gold, copper, beige and bronze to contour and flatter the face.

• Step 1 – Foundation: Choose a foundation two shades darker than your complexion, to help balance your complexion before applying the bronzer.

• Step 2 – Bronzer: Apply bronzer using a powder brush along the hairline, the bridge of the nose, cheekbones, chin and neck.

• Step 3 – Shadow: Use a bronze eye shadow to cover the whole eyelid.

• Step 4 – Highlighter: Apply to cheekbones, forehead and nose for a radiant glow.

• PRODUCTS

1. Outlast Stay Luminous Foundation

2. Tru Naked Palette

3. Lash Blast Mascara

4. Oh Sugar Lip Balm

5. Tru Blend Bronzer