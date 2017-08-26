Edwards at Tales of the Cocktail

Angostura’s mixologist Raymond Edwards recently participated in the world’s leading cocktail festival, Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans. At the Festival which took place in July, Edwards presented at the seminar, Wooden that be Fantastic.

He is only the third West Indian to present at this festival, following his colleagues Daniyel Jones, Angostura’s Ambassador for Amaro di Angostura and master distiller John Georges.

This event is the world’s premier series of cocktail festivals - highlighting what’s now, new and next in the spirits industry. The event takes place annually, in New Orleans in the United States and attracts bartenders, industry professionals, spirit manufacturers and cocktail enthusiasts from around the globe.

Wooden That Be Fantastic, also featured other well-known professionals from the industry, Tales of the Cocktail director of education Philip Duff, exotic cocktail expert and owner of Smuggler’s Cove in San Francisco Martin Cate and owner of online bar equipment retailer Cocktail Kingdom Greg Boehm.

The seminar explored the history of wooden tools and the role that they have played in crafting the cocktail culture. The discussion covered the use of wooden bar tools from Latin America, North America, Caribbean, Spain and Africa. Molinillo sticks, Muddlers, Dawa sticks, toddy sticks, citrus juicers, Mexelote sticks, bois le’le, just to name a few.

The association of wood with the Tiki culture, was also discussed, looking at topics like Mastering Technique, Step by Step Guide to Care and the Future of wooden tools.

Brand Ambassador for the House of Angostura in Mexico City, Burrin Cesar Ponche, was also part of the presentation where he demonstrated the use of the Molinillo stick which is a wooden tool from Latin America. He created a cocktail featuring Angostura 7yr rum and Mexican chocolate.

A release said another cocktail featured at the end, was The Dawa cocktail. It is the national cocktail of Kenya (Dawa means medicine in Swahili) Part of the process includes dipping the dawa stick in honey and including in the drink. Raymond changed the alcohol used to rum for the occasion and it was well received.