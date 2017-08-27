‘No Greater Time’ for action

Billed as a collaborative project created by a group of T&T’s most celebrated musicians, #NoGreaterTime is a project designed to rally citizens to collectively create a more peaceful, prosperous and unified national society.

It is being done in partnership with the creative community Together WI, co-founded by designer Anya Ayoung-Chee.

The musicians in the project include 3canal co-founder Wendell Manwarren, soca stars Destra Garcia and Kees Diffenthaller and calypso great David Rudder, and they have made a video about the project; you can see it on the No Greater Time Facebook page.

Together WI has invited the public to submit 60-second videos “showing you contributing positively to your community, doing something kind for a stranger, or simply sharing a joyful moment with your friends.”

Videos should be filmed in landscape (horizontal) format, and while they may have sound, “it would be best if your clip still makes sense if watched without audio or dialogue.” Complete guidelines are on the web page or find Together WI on Facebook.

The project will be launched on Independence Day. —PL