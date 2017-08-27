The fear of accessing therapy

Although clinical support is provided for vulnerable people within the psychiatric setting, many of them are fearful of accessing mental health provisions and treatment. Therapy treatment can assist vulnerable people with managing their daily lives and regaining a sense of autonomy. The question is, why are so many afraid to seek clinical support through therapies?

The answers are diverse.

Many people struggle with the stigma and feelings of embarrassment and a negative perception of themselves because they have been admitted to a psychiatric hospital. For others, therapies are against their religious beliefs. Unfortunately, families often demonstrate a lack of understanding in dealing and coping with a loved one suffering from a mental illness. They prefer to avoid looking into possible reasons for negative outbursts or past episodes—resulting in silence, heightened pain and turmoil for the client.

In many circumstances, family members may feel ashamed to even admit to others in their community that their loved one is attending an outpatient clinic or is treated in a psychiatric hospital. The person is deemed an outcast or a misfit because of his or her inability to join in the community group. These conditions are a challenge for those who have been diagnosed with a mental health illness and make it even more difficult for them to access support and to address their negative behaviours and symptoms.

For those suffering from suicidal thoughts, manic depression, borderline personality disorder or schizophrenia the stigma is real. However, according to the famous psychoanalyst Melanie Klein, these mental health conditions are in most instances defense mechanisms triggered in early childhood by episodes related to the individual’s negative experiences. In other words, these conditions should be seen as illnesses that can be treated with positive professional support.

Think of someone who is taken to a hospital because he got his fingers cut while engaged in some form of play in the yard. There is no stigma attached to clinical support in the form of stitching and bandaging fingers.

But in contrast we often see incomprehension and disgust displayed by the community group when, for example, an episode from a failed relationship results in a violent outburst towards others in the household or community. Thankfully, there is more mindfulness for these clients within the care and treatment facilities offered by the public and private sectors worldwide and recently here in T&T.

Therapy is one form of treatment and in it, clients are given the opportunity to find the answers themselves. Music therapy and other arts therapies can provide a safe space and an avenue for vulnerable persons to process and to work through their fears. This way, they can change their perception of themselves and the perception of others.

In the following column I will share some of my experiences from the 15th World Congress for Music Therapy in Tsukuba, Japan.

Jamal Glynn is a registered music therapist practicing at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital. His work focuses upon psychoanalytic approaches and further research using steelpan in music therapy.