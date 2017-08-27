Ramcharitar to teach poetry course at TTW

Poet, playwright and fiction writer Raymond Ramcharitar will lead a poetry course at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) in September.

The ten-week course in How to Read and Write Poetry is being offered from September 6-November 15 on Wednesdays from 5.30-7.30 pm.

The course will lead students to answer the questions: What is poetry? What is good poetry? How does a reader tell good from bad? And how does one begin to write poetry?

Ramcharitar’s class will be only one of the TTW’s offerings in the next few months. Apart from the poetry, there will be 12-week acting classes for children, teens and new actors. Facilitators include Afi Ford-Hopson, who has been teaching and facilitating social and theatre-based programmes for the past 12 years, said the TTW in a press release on the workshops.

Participants will learn about improvisation, playback theatre, musical theatre, stage combat and stagecraft (lighting, scene and costume design). Throughout the acting courses, students and instructors will work together to construct and produce a presentation to be performed at the end of term showcase.

The Children’s Theatre Workshop will run from September 9-November 25 on Saturdays between 10 am and 1 pm. The workshop is open to children ages to seven-12. The Teen Theatre Workshop will run for the same period as the Children’s Workshop, also on Saturdays from 1.30-4.30 pm. It is open to teens aged 13-17 years old. The New Actors Workshop takes place from September 5-November 21 and is held on Tuesdays from 5.30- 8.30 pm. It is open to participants ages 18 and up. Payment plans are available, along with family and referral discounts.

More info

Call 624-8502 or 220-0846, email [email protected] or find Trinidad Theatre Workshop on Facebook.