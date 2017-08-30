To parents, on behalf of children

The terrors of this world: peer pressure, socio-economic hardships, bullying, building self-esteem and finding oneself in a mottled environment are what confront each of us as we evolve from childhood into adulthood.

Yes, terror. I am particularly distressed by how vile we are as a society—and have been for a longer time than we want to admit—and how that revoltingly translates into abuses on one another—especially sexual traumas. I am writing this reeling from a recent molestation of a seven-year-old by an 18-year-old neighbour.

But besides that incident, I know because among those I have counselled—men and women, few can testify to remaining unscathed from childhood/early sexual exploitation of varying degrees. Very few.

And with all the traumas our children face, add the fact that some are being raised by parents who live with mental illnesses in a familial, social, and education system that remains oblivious about necessary support for children/families so affected. Say nothing of the stigma children carry whether or not their parents’ ill health is disclosed.

The experts at Australia’s Response Ability* say, “Having a mental illness does not mean a person is unable to parent well” however a parent living with a mental “may have difficulty in meeting their child’s emotional and physical needs.”

Mental illness can affect a person’s ability to carry out day-to-day functions. It is highly possible that a child in such a home without adequate social support and professional interventions may not enjoy appropriate parenting and may not have healthy family relationships.

“This can be particularly hard during acute and/or severe phases of the illness, or when the illness is experienced for a long time” says Response Ability. “Children… especially young children, can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of parental mental illness due to their higher dependence on adult caregivers.”

Children in the earlier years cannot adequately process some of these issues, and, given the vulnerability at that age and the fact that they also have to deal with external factors impacting on their development, they can live very conflicted emotional lives.

“Children of parents with a mental illness have a higher risk of developing mental health problems or mental illness themselves (during childhood or adulthood). This is thought to be due to a combination of genetic predisposition as well as difficult life experiences,” says Response Ability.

Even if children do not develop mental illnesses themselves, the children from these homes are still affected by issues as arrested emotional development and may be or become socially awkward. The good news is that appropriate interventions can help with adjustment in early and adult life.

What has been a challenge for many parents is that when our children get to an older age, when they can process their childhood experiences, often another layer of conflict arises. From my experience, not many families survive the “reckoning”.

One individual who wrote to me some years ago (I’ll call her Brenda) talked about a situation where she had taken responsibility for caring and meeting the needs of her aunt and uncle-in-law in their matured years. They both live with psychiatric diagnoses and had children who are without any diagnosable psychosocial disability.

The children, however, have developed hostile feelings towards their parents and show no interest in participating in their lives beyond financial contributions sent from distant places.

Understandably, their current outlook on their early life came as they processed what was, to their mind, an unfair life of hardship and abuse suffered during periods of acute illnesses in their parents’ life.

Their responses are what they felt and still feel was/is necessary for protecting themselves and their spouses and children from what was to them the horror of their childhood. Forgiveness seems very hard to come by.

When Brenda reached out to me, among the confusion she was experiencing was the struggle to understand what her cousins must have gone through to reach that place of disconnect with their parents.

I suggested instead that she helped the parents to understand the pain and trauma their children have processed from their unusual childhood and encourage them to have compassion for their children’s distress.

“Help them to understand how much pain is inflicted on our children because they have the extra ‘terror’ of being raised in a sometimes unstable environment,” I wrote. “Teach aunty and uncle to live in the hope that their children would heal and would go past their pain with sufficient time to seek out and embrace them (the parents) to celebrate the good in their parenting.”

To her credit, Brenda continues to enjoy caring for her aunt and uncle-in-law, always seeking out information and intervention to help them to continue to have the best experience they can. The couple is quite self-sufficient, taking care of most of their physical needs and, as the mental healthcare delivery continues to develop, they are able to benefit from better advice and interventions.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: [email protected]