Can cinnamon help our health?

Cinnamon is one of the world’s most popular spices, sprinkled on lattes, boiled with ciders and enjoyed in numerous dishes. Without it, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals might well become tasteless and definitely less fragrant.

Harvested from the inner bark of a tropical evergreen plant, cinnamon has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat respiratory and digestive problems for centuries.

Ancient Egyptians used cinnamon as a perfume during the embalming process, while Romans used it in funeral pyres to mask the stench of burning flesh.

The Bible mentions cinnamon several times, most commonly as a way to perfume bedding, clothes and anointing oil. The essential oil form is made from the bark, leaves or twigs of the plant.

But it’s cinnamon’s use as a medicinal agent that has scientists buzzing, trying to determine just how well its antioxidant capabilities might work to better our health.

The antioxidant properties of cinnamon are also being studied for their impact on the formation of the plaques and tangles of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Cinnamaldehyde, a compound responsible for the spice’s sweet smell, and epicatechin, a powerful antioxidant that’s also in blueberries, red wine and chocolate, seem to offer some protection against the oxidative stress that damages tau, a key player in the development of dementia.

Another study found a component of Ceylon cinnamon to have the same effect. However, research has occurred only in mice, rats and laboratory Petri dishes.

“It appears to work as an anti-inflammatory or antioxidant, protecting the body on a cellular level from bad things that happen,” Wright said, “by getting rid of waste products and keeping the cells healthy.”

Cinnamon and other traditional Indian medicinal plants are also being tested in the fight against HIV. One study found that green tea, elderberry and some extracts of cinnamon rich in flavonoids blocked the virus from entering and infecting certain cells.

“That’s how AZT works, which is one of the early HIV drugs,” said Wright, who specialises in nutrition for infectious disease at the University of South Florida. “And while that’s interesting, what I would hate is that patients will use cinnamon and other supplements instead of their HIV medications.

“Having worked with many HIV clients over the years, I know there’s definitely a big interest in supplements,” she said. “But I would always caution them to always use the meds that we know work, that have been tested and dosed, and then look carefully to make sure there are no conflicts with any additional supplements.”

The research on cinnamon doesn’t stop there. Ceylon cinnamon has also been associated with cancer-fighting properties in rodents, anti-parasitic effects, improved diabetic neuropathy, lower blood pressure and wound healing, including liver damage. Studies have shown that solutions of cinnamon oil can kill a number of common bacteria, such as streptococcus and E coli. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health is investigating cinnamon’s impact on multiple sclerosis.

Using a computer model, biochemist Stockert found that cinnamon was as effective as resveratrol, an antioxidant in red wine known for anti-aging and disease-fighting properties, in activating SIRT-1 — also known as the longevity gene because of its role in repairing DNA.

“In some cases, it did better than resveratrol,” Stockert said. “We’re talking anti-cancer, anti-aging, a very, very big deal if that is what is going on.”

Based on all this preliminary research, the potential of cinnamon seems enormous. But experts caution that it’s still too early in the scientific process to suggest cinnamon as a daily supplement.

“I don’t recommend capsules. There’s not enough science to tell us to take capsules,” Wright said.

“You are affecting your body’s signalling,” Stockert said, “and that’s significant. We’re at an early stage in research where we don’t know how cinnamon will affect most people. Is it healthy to cook with spices and use them liberally? I’m sure that’s fine. But I would be cautious about taking any supplements on their own.”

“I think the bottom line is that cinnamon is a perfect pantry staple, a pleasant spice that can add flavour to foods for minimal calories, with antioxidant properties that may give an edge to those looking to better control their blood sugar,” Drayer agreed. “But we need to see more research before we can make any solid health claims linking cinnamon to reduce risk of disease or improved health.” (cnn.com)