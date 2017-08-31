Live your best life with Alta

Alta’s student registration 2017 is officially only four days away. Every year, in celebration of International Literacy Day on September 8, Alta registers new students for the academic year. Registration takes place on the first Tuesday and Wednesday in September.

For the past month, there have been advertisements on the radio, television and social media which have shared information on Alta’s students, programme and community classes. Just in case you haven’t come across any of the ads, this is your personal invitation to Alta’s Student Registration 2017. Alta invites you to tell an adult you know about our upcoming student registration.

The Alta programme has helped thousands of people around Trinidad to live their best life. Through our free reading, writing and spelling classes, adults (16+) around the country are able to polish their literacy skills and go on to do CSEC, school leaving exams, gain full time employment or permanent jobs, see an increase in their salary, read to their children and enjoy newfound confidence and independence.

Paul, one of our students at an Alta class in East Trinidad said:

“Alta has really helped me with reading and understanding. Spelling was my weak point, it still is, but after going to the Alta classes for some time I went on to MIC (Metal Industries Company Limited) and the NESC (National Energy Skills Centre) and did different courses and I was successful. Everything depends on you – what you want out of life and where you see yourself reaching or going. There is no limit- you just need to realise where you fall short, there is no shame in moving forward or learning”

Another student, S Jack of a venue in West Trinidad said:

“Finding Alta is like finding a diamond. I felt ashamed at the first moment entering the class. It did not last very long. After the introductions I felt much better because everyone was in the same boat – we were there to do better for ourselves. We became a family, the Alta family, encouraging and sharing. We had to get beyond pride. Now we meet each other in the street and talk.”

If you know an adult (16+) who wants to improve their spelling, writing or reading, tell them about student registration- encourage them to become an Alta student. If you don’t know anyone, spread the word anyway, you never know how far it could get and whose life it can change.

Spread the word about Alta’s Student Registration 2017.

When: September 5 and 6

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: Alta will be at 12 libraries and 4 other selected venues

Libraries: Port-of-Spain, San Juan, Chaguanas, Tunapuna, Arima, Sangre Grande, Couva, San Fernando (Carnegie), Mayaro, Point Fortin, Siparia and Princes Town.

Other venues: Shiva Boys’ Hindu College (Penal), Warrenville Regional Complex, Alta San Fernando Office, Harris Promenade and Brighton Anglican School La Brea.

What to bring: Walk with a form of ID.

For more information feel free to call Alta at 624-2582. You can also check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Alta TT.