Local film signed by Brazil agent

Unfinished Sentences, a feature-length documentary from veteran filmmaker Mariel Brown about her tumultuous relationship with her late father, Trinidadian columnist and poet Wayne Brown has signed with Brazilian sales agent Habanero Film Sales. Unfinished Sentences is Habanero’s first English-language acquisition, and their first film from the English-speaking Caribbean.

A release said Unfinished Sentences is one of fewer than a handful of T&T films to attract the support of an international sales agent. Brown sees the move as an essential step for the success of her film, and a very positive indication of growing international interest in the films of T&T.

“Habanero represents incredibly strong, creative and award-winning film,” said Brown, “and I’m delighted to be working with them.”

Habanero is a Brazilian-based international sales company specialised in quality films by Latin American and Caribbean filmmakers.

Headed by veteran marketing and sales specialist Afredo Calvino and festival and new media specialist Patricia Martin, Habanero helps producers design and implement co-production, festival and distribution strategies for all media platforms.

Now in post-production, Unfinished Setences tells the story of a filmmaker daughter and her writer father, who navigate the conflicting issues of their relationship: race and art, adoration and disappointment, success and failure. Until he dies and in her grief, she discovers that his poetry and prose transcend death, allowing her to hear his voice again and find a way back to her herself.

ABOUT MARIEL BROWN

Mariel Brown is an award-winning filmmaker and director of the creative and production companies Savant and Savant Films. Based in T&T, Brown has been working in film and television since 1997. She is committed to uncovering and documenting the Caribbean’s rich history and culture, and is especially interested in exploring the lives of its often-unheralded artists and writers.

Brown is in post-production on the documentary, Unfinished Sentences, a personal exploration of her tumultuous relationship with her late father writer Wayne Brown.