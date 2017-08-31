TTW announces final 2017 workshops

Trinidad Theatre Workshop is currently registering students for its final round of teaching workshops for 2017.

The Workshop will be offering 12-week acting classes for children, teens and new actors and a ten-week course in How to Read and Write Poetry.

Participants will learn about improvisation, playback theatre, musical theatre, stage combat and stagecraft (lighting, scene and costume design).

Throughout the course, students and instructors will work together to construct and produce a presentation which will be performed at the end of term showcase. The students are encouraged to be actively involved with all aspects of the production, including costume/set design and creation, script writing, direction and performance.

Facilitators include Afi Ford-Hopson, who has been teaching and facilitating social and theatre based programmes for the past 12 years and playwright, poet and fiction writer Dr Raymond Ramcharitar. The Children’s Theatre Workshop will run from September 9 to November 25 on Saturdays between 10 am and 1 pm.

The workshop is open to children ages to seven to 12 and costs $1,400.

The Teen Theatre Workshop will run for the same period as the Children’s Workshop, also on Saturdays from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. It is open to teens aged 13 to 17 years old and costs $1,600.

The New Actors Workshop takes place from September 5 to November 21 and is held on Tuesdays, from 5.30 to 8.30 pm. It is open to participants ages 18 and over, and costs $1,800.

The ten-week poetry programme runs from September 6 November 15 on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The course will lead students to answer the questions: What is poetry? What is good poetry? How does a reader tell good from bad? And how does one begin to write poetry?

This will be the final School of the Arts Workshops put on the Trinidad Theatre Workshop at its current location on the corner of Jerningham Avenue and Norfolk Streets, Belmont.

Fundraising efforts are continuing for the move to the new premises in Woodbrook. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the history of the TTW in Belmont.

More info

Payment plans are available, along with family/referral discounts. For further information, call 624-8502, 220-0846, email [email protected] and find Trinidad Theatre Workshop on Facebook.

