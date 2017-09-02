Bmobile supports local arts through Best Village competition

With their beautiful gowns and well-choreographed presentations accompanied by music and stage props, the judges had a difficult time choosing a winner from the 16 La Reine Rive contestants. But at the end of the evening, Rayshawn Pierre of the North West Laventille Cultural Movement was crowned Miss La Reine Rive 2017.

Titled La Gran Z’Affaire, the event was the awards function for the 2017 Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy and La Reine Rive Finals hosted by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, with support from bmobile, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, a release said.

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly delivered the feature address during which she welcomed the audience of supporters and congratulated all the participants, members of her Ministry, the Best Village Unit, community groups and village councils for the sterling performances and art forms displayed throughout the eight months of the competition.

“On its own, the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition could not achieve its success. We need you the participants, the lovers of Best Village, who come out to all the shows and support the Best Village artistes. You have sustained one of our country’s most impactful and longest-running competitions. Through the years, this competition has been carried by groups and individuals with passion and unwavering commitment and this evening I say thank you for your dedication and your diligence.”

Gervon Abraham, TSTT’s Manager Government Sales & Services congratulated all the winners of the evening. He noted that the high quality of the performances continues to delight every year and the performing arts in T&T is alive and well with a very bright future. “The Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy and La Reine Rive competitions continue to be a creative avenue for communities to develop and showcase their incredible talent. As the only full-service and locally-owned communications solutions provider, it is an honour for bmobile to support this important annual event which focuses on the development of our nationals.”

The other big winners of the night were the Folk Theatre finalists of the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition.

The Malick Folk Performing Company emerged as the winner; followed by Bon Bassa Productions in second place; the North West Laventille Cultural Movement captured third place; Three Roads Youth Group placed fourth; and the Cocorite Ujamma Folk Performers rounded off the winners list in fifth place.

Folk Theatre Special Awards, partly sponsored by bmobile, were also presented with the Malick Folk Performing Company walking away with the lion’s share, including Best Directed Production; Best Director – Louis Mc Williams and Anton Brewster; and Best Musical Director – Tammico Moore and Krisson Joseph. Best Choreographer was won by Gregor Breedy of the North West Laventille Cultural Movement. Miss La Reine Rive 2017, Rayshawn Pierre, was among the winners who walked away with a special prize courtesy bmobile.

There was a full house to witness the crowning moments of La Gran Z’Affaire. Among the audience were Angela Edwards, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; Councillor Nadine Stewart-Phillips, Tobago House of Assembly Secretary Tourism, Culture and Transportation; members of the Diplomatic Corps; and members of the Best Village Unit, community Groups and village councils. The night was rounded off with riveting performances by guests Siparia Police Youth Club with a Bele dance, an East Indian dance by the Bollywood Dance Company and parang by La Creole Folk Performers.