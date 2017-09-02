More fitness options for special needs community

This year, in the spirit of inclusion, the first grant under the Digicel Foundation Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (Epic) initiative, was made to Alfonso Sport and Fitness Events Ltd.

The US $5,000 grant will go toward the purchase of specialised equipment, installation of a ramp and support bars at the Limitless Fitness Gym at Long Circular Mall, St James. The initiative is meant to accommodate people with disabilities and special needs; giving them free and easy access to the gym’s facilities.

A release said each year, Gerard and Nirala Alfonso of Limitless Fitness Gym, partner with The Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) to host Power Lifting activities as one of the disciplines in the SOTT National games. The Alfonsos applied to the Digicel Foundation with the intention of deepening their involvement in the special needs community, making their gym easily accessible and free to people from the community.

On receiving the grant a very appreciative Nirala Alfonso stated that “we want to set an example for others to follow, by creating an environment that speaks to inclusion”. Gerard Alfonso further explained that “It is our hope to make our gym the premier choice for the special needs community.”

The Digicel Foundation Epic initiative was established in March 2016 to provide funding to community and faith-based organisations, as well as other non-governmental organisations to implement small scale projects throughout T&T.

Grants have focused on areas of education, health and sport.

This year, Digicel Foundation plans to implement 20 Epic projects throughout T&T.