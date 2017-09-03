Creative seating for your reception

Sometimes, a beautiful reception venue layout is not a functional layout! What do I mean? It means that a poor layout can make the venue uncomfortable not only for guests but also for wedding vendors to do their jobs effectively.

Layout affects issues such as: Will all the guests be able to see the head table? Will guests be able to hear what’s happening during the programme? Will the wedding vendors have access to electrical outlets or prep areas? Can guests move around comfortably? Can the dance floor accommodate the guests? And so much more.

A helpful tip to start off with is compiling a seating chart for your guests. You can start on this once you have all the RSVPs in. Seating charts not only guide your guests but also your wedding planner, caterer (for plated meals or special requests), photographer (for key photos) and the decorator.

You can consider being creative with your seating using any one or combination of these ideas:

1. Traditionally, the head table consists of the bridal party, along with the bride and groom. Couples who prefer a more intimate setting may opt for “sweetheart tables,” which accommodate just the bride and groom.

2. Opt for a “King’s Table,” which is also called the “Feasting” or “Courtyard Table.” This is a large square table that is arranged in the centre of the reception area. Due to its size (usually two or more, eight foot rectangular tables joined together), it can accommodate not only the bride and groom and bridal party but immediate family or significant others as well.

3. Mix different sized tables to create more space—for example, combine round tables with rectangular banquet tables placed end-on-end, for family-style seating. Remember though, that your linen expenses can increase if you have a variety of table choices.

4. The shape of round tables makes it easier for guests to move around them and socialise. However, they do tend to take up more space than square or rectangular tables. One way to save on space with round tables is to arrange them in an offset or alternating pattern, like an invisible zig-zag.

5. Use clusters of round tables and ‘barbells’ (two or more rectangular tables with a horizontally- facing rectangular table at each end). This option uses more table linens but less centrepieces.

6. If you are keen on a more intimate wedding with a smaller guest count, perhaps try a u-shaped seating arrangement, with a head table or round table in the middle for the couple.

7. Have a cocktail reception versus a sit-down dinner. Smaller tables combined with cocktail tables and benches or lounge seating may be quite suitable for an outdoor cocktail reception.

For more visual inspiration on different types of seating plans, follow the TrinidadWeddings’ Pinterest Board here:https://www.pinterest.com/trinidadwedding/seating-ideas/