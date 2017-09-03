God is forever listening to us

What would you say if I were to ask you to listen to God? You will probably say I have heard that so many times in so many homilies, that many times I am tempted to ask: Is God listening to me? But we must remember God is forever listening, although it may not seem so.

According to Fr Jason Boatswain, parish priest of the Arouca-Maloney cluster, listening to God demands a radical openness to the voice of God. This type of listening requires “knowledge of God’s will.”

The experience of Jesus “comes from experience of listening in prayer.” Being radically open to God demanded accepting that “God does not operate according to our ways, our duties and our will.”

Then strangely enough, Fr Boatswain, in his sermon to the congregation gathered at the Laventille Shrine for the monthly Marian devotions, compared the hills of Laventille with those in the Old Testament to which Jesus withdrew to be alone to listen to His Father. The mountain, he observed, was a “place of encounter.”

He said, “It is always a place where you go to encounter the voice of the Lord. In a way he likened the Laventille Devotions to a place where the faithful gathered to listen to the voice of God and the voice of Our Lady. But he maintained that still, many people today are not in the habit of listening to God.

It so happens that in many instances people ask many and diverse favours of God, bur He deals with them in His own time. So as Fr Boatswain explained, many people are not in the habit of listening to God. “We are supposed to listen to 90 per cent of what God has to say and do ten per cent of the talking,” said the parish priest. He said the reality is reversed though, with persons talking 90 per cent and listening for ten per cent when they encounter God.

He then warned his congregation against trying to “box in God,” or trying to domesticate Him by thinking that was how God must speak, or that is what God must do. He pointed out that is what Mary taught through her openness to and respect for the mystery of God. Fr Boatswain added that Mary understood that God was bigger than what she could ever know, understand or come to terms with. She understood how God operates.

Acknowledging the difficulties in listening to the voice of God in a world filled with ‘noise’, Fr Boatswain said it did not allow a space to hear and listen any more. It is easier instead, like Peter in the Gospel, to lose focus, “to stop listening to the voice of the Lord” and begin to sink. It is the fear that drives many to stay in the boat and find safety and security right where we are. He said, “Jesus calls you to walk on your fears and come to Him.”

He said, “Jesus is all too aware of the reality that walking on one’s fears demands courage, because He knows the journey from the boat to Him is filled with many difficulties,” and “Jesus commits His faithful to take courage in Him.”

As a journalist, colleague and personal friend, I must pay my deepest respect and condolences on the passing of Deborah John. A lot has already been said of her, so all I intend to add is Rest in Peace. Special love to daughter Nadia and brothers Anthony and Gregory in this time of bereavement. She was a stalwart in our profession.

Vernon Khelawan is a columnist for Catholic Media Services Limited (CAMSEL), the official communications arm of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain. Its offices are located at 31 Independence Square. Telephone: 623-7620.