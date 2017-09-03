A Labour Day mas

Memento M—As Dust and Bone, by Brianna McCarthy, will be one of seven sections in Whitewash, a processional performance for the West Indian American Day Carnival taking place tomorrow in Brooklyn.

Whitewash is being performed by New Waves! Dance and Performance Institute as part of its New Waves! New York 2017 programme, which started Friday with master classes and ends tomorrow.

The work is an engagement with the questions, “How does Carnival define Caribbean diasporic movement? What is the relationship between Carnival and diasporic identities? How are politics of emancipation and practices of resistance expressed through Carnival?”

“This mas is a meditation on how we in the diaspora connect to and continue to breathe life into our inheritance—our culture, our people, our collective futures,” mused New Waves! founder and director Makeda Thomas.

“It is a consideration of how as dance artists we can contribute to that future while building community. The West Indian American Day Carnival has been a cultural lifeline for many Caribbean people living not just in New York but in the entire United States.

“There are many things that have changed about the Carnival since I played mas here as a young person. What hasn’t changed is that the Carnival is still truly organised by the community and there is space for artistic, critical engagement as it relates to and within its context.”