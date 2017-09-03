Young writers’ ‘mini musical’ coming to SAPA

Heroes & Vill-ians, a play by 19-year-old Ifayomi Aluko, is the upcoming production from the San Fernando-based Artspire Production Co.

Artspire co-founder and Heroes & Vill-ians artistic director Keegan Miguel said Aluko originally wrote the piece as part of the requirement for completing the Cape theatre arts qualification.

Miguel said the piece had such an overwhelming response that he proposed to Aluko they produce it through Artspire. Aluko agreed and added content to the play, while Miguel wrote eight songs to make the production a mini musical.

The play tells the story of Lo Renzo and Ralph, the “Vill-ians” from Oakville, and how their shady dealings affect the other villagers.

Miguel said the play is based on some of Aluko’s personal experiences growing up in Trinidad. It revolves around Ralph and Lo Renzo—“Beavis and Butt-Head types”—who are seen as providers and protectors as they give the villagers money and take care of them. They claim to be businessmen, but their business is conducted at night and no one ever sees them working. Things come to a head when Inspector Marcus Daniels comes to the village to investigate a series of thefts.

The play embodies some of the typical characters found in villages, such as the elders, the village maco and the smart men. An added twist is the presence of the obeah man whom Lo Renzo and Ralph approach for protection—who may or may not be scamming them. Miguel said all the elements come together to form a musical comedy.

“Everyone’s intentions and motives in the play aren’t clear so someone may appear to be an upstanding citizen but then they might do something that is kind of shady.”

Miguel said he believes young people will enjoy the play, more so because it is written and produced by young people. This is one of the reasons the production will be hosting a school matinee, as they recognise the difficulty parents would have in bringing their children to see the show.

“The cast, stage management team and production team are all young people—as young as 15 years old,” Miguel said.

“What I do in Artspire is I give young people opportunities and I guide them and teach them how to do different things in the field of theatre and I believe beyond the message of the play, people will really be blown away when they see the talent that is being displayed by these young upcoming professionals.”

Miguel said as a teacher he has seen the positive impact that the visual and performing arts have on children.

“One of the purposes of theatre arts is for teaching, not just for entertainment. I find where young people feel they could see a piece of art or a performance in a relaxed environment, sometimes a message sticks longer. They may not necessarily change their ways immediately but the message is always lingering in their minds because they remember that was such a great show. So I think theatre is the best medium to interject and intervene in young people’s lives.”

Heroes & Vill-ians runs at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) September 13-14, with a special school matinee on September 14 in addition to the evening show.

More info: Call 758-8811 or 268-4463 or email: [email protected]