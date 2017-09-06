Crab that lives on the land

Curry crab and dumpling is definitely the signature dish of Tobago. The crab used is the Blue Crab, oddly enough named after the colour of its carapace! Although it lives most of its life on land it can only do so close to the sea as it burrows into soil but has to have a small pool of water at the bottom of its burrow. The crab on your plate with the single enlarged claw is the male.

The female carries her fertile eggs for two weeks before hatching but once ready to hatch she makes her way down to the sea and offloads her precious cargo, usually around full moon at the end of August.

The larvae swim around until they turn into tiny crabs and then return to the land to begin their terrestrial life. To get bigger they have to moult and to do so they block their burrows for the time needed to get this particular job over.

There is another land crab – brown, not blue - known as the Manicou Crab, named after the marsupial manicou (an opossum).

In this crab all larval stages of development take place in the egg and after they hatch they live inside the mother’s pouch until they are big enough to survive the world around them.

They are entirely terrestrial living in and around fast moving streams throughout Tobago, making burrows under rocks.

Both crabs can be used for the same purpose, currying and as a means of enhancing the flavour of Callalloo; although it is the Blue Crab that is the most used. Before cooking you must clean the crab by tearing off its back and the flap on its underside.

Now the next question for those wishing to eat curry crab is how to get them. Easiest is to buy them from the young men selling them on a Saturday in Scarborough Market.

However for the keen hunter there are two other methods. First is the ‘stick down de hole’ method, which entails sticking a long stick down the burrow in the hope that the crab will get fed up and grab the stick with its claw, you then pull the stick and crab out of the hole and into the bag. Alternatively, and the best method, you can use a crab trap.

This is a complex piece of bamboo engineering, which entails making a door, a baited feeding stick and a rubber band all within a section of bamboo. Bait is flour, curry, black pepper and some fruit mixed to a paste. Placing the trap near the burrow will entice the crab into the trap and voila! crab for currying!