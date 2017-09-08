National Philharmonic in Remembrance at Napa

The premier concert Remembrance is on at Napa, Port-of-Spain on September 16 and 17.

Hosted by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, this event is part of National Patriotism Month, which seeks to foster national pride and edification through a series of cultural, educational and environmental activities with the purpose of highlighting our rich heritage while providing an enriching experience for communities.

Composed by Dr Roger J Henry, music director of the National Philharmonic Orchestra, Remembrance is an opus comprising seven movements and is based upon Biblical texts associated with the promise of grace, comfort and healing. The composition is inspired by three distinct musical sounds: the Brahms Requiem: Ein Deutches Requiem; the vibrant and rhythmic clash of the steel pan; and the stick-fighting kalinda chant, Mooma Mooma, Your Son in the Grave Already.

Indeed, it is expected to be two memorable concerts as the Ministry continues to celebrate and recognise our nation’s 55th Anniversary of Independence and 41st year of Republican status.

A release said this grand concert, featuring the National Philharmonic Orchestra, will bring together some of the best local musicians and singers including the National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO), the Lydians, the Marionettes Chorale, Bravura Arts, soloists Krisson Joseph and Natalia Dopwell along with a choir of students from UTT’s Academy for the Performing Arts.

An Introduction to Remembrance, which was a prelude to this premier concert, made its debut earlier this year at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain.

The shows take place on September 16 from 7.30pm and September 17 from 6 pm.

Info

Admission for this event is free but ticketed.

Tickets will be distributed at Napa box office in Port-of-Spain from September 11 from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

For more information call 271-2889; 271-2894.