T&T still full of hope

With the many heinous crimes being committed against our women (particularly aged) and children, one is moved to ask whether our society is becoming more and more Godless. Are the churches doing their part in creating a better society? Are many of our youth going astray because parenting is so weak and almost ineffective? These are questions which must be answered before it’s too late.

The criminals seem to take a sort of weird pleasure, not only robbing our women and girls, but killing them in the most garish ways—a woman found wrapped in a rug; women with their throats slit; women being raped then killed—the list is long and horrible.

Are we seeing a reduction in religious fervour? Is it that they are not doing enough to hold on to their membership? We have many theories. And as Roman Catholics, whose community has over the decades declined, we need to stop and observe. Granted we have witnessed an increase in the numbers of what we Catholics like to call small churches. But still this does not account for the drop-off in church attendances.

But more than that, what we are witnessing before our very eyes is the lack of God and prayer in the lives of so many people. Unfortunately, the latest statistics from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) shows that in 2000 the figures reflected that 21,598 of the people interviewed claimed they were not part of any religion and ten years later, in 2011, this number had jumped to 29,180. So, what are the reasons?

It seems at first that the churches are not doing enough for the younger generations, but that is not entirely correct. The Catholic Church for instance has many ministries which cater to many Roman Catholics. There is the Family Life Commission, which deals with the family from marriage programmes to proper parenting. There is the Social Justice Commission and the Liturgy Commission and charities like St Vincent de Paul. We have healing masses all over the country, annual Fatima devotions and novenas. There are many more.

So, it’s not that as a church we, as Catholics, are not doing enough, we are doing an amazing amount of work in an effort to get the society on the right track, but too many Catholics believe their work stops when their weekend obligations are fulfilled, but we require more and more dedicated people to do just that ‘little bit’ more; to evangelise, maybe on a daily basis. That is what is needed if we really want to change the society.

Last week, my slowly dying hope for the religious revival of this country received a big boost. My friend Maria Awai and her husband, Terrence, with whom we do the “Evenings for the Engaged” programme in St Joseph, called to invite us (my wife included) to her home because the travelling Our Lady of Fatima statue was being brought there for one week.

On arrival (we were first there), I wondered whether this was the kind of reception Our Lady was going to get from us Catholics. I had to quickly change my mind, because in a few minutes there was a gathering of more than two dozen people.

Under the leadership of Andre Wood Solomon and his wife, Sevine, the evening’s proceedings began. It was a beautiful programme of song, prayer and, of course, the recitation of the holy rosary. The entire lay session lifted my hopes and suddenly, I felt relieved and came away with an enhanced feeling that T&T, though not what it used to be, is full of hope.

