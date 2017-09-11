Cargo—An unusual take on human trafficking

Bahamian director Kareem Mortimer’s Cargo approaches the topic of refugees from an unusual viewpoint—that of the boat-owner who transports desperate Haitians on one leg of their long voyage to the promised land of the United States.

Mortimer’s own country, the Bahamas, is the backdrop for this dense, complex story of human smuggling, which zooms in on some of the individuals caught up in various ways in this wider regional tragedy. Action scenes and character studies lead up to lingering, weirdly beautiful but heart-wrenching images. Adroitly woven into the main theme of human smuggling are poignant observations on racism, migrants—and the way the people of the region regard each other.

Mortimer was also the director of the award-winning 2010 drama Children of God (also screened at the ttff), which took risks in depicting a homosexual inter-racial relationship in the Caribbean. His boldness in Cargo lies in making his protagonist a people-smuggler.

The grim reality of what Kevin is doing is brought home both to the viewer and to him as he herds the would-be migrants below deck on his boat—which is not large or altogether reliable—and then locks them in. It seems obvious who’s the villain of the piece—but Mortimer makes this more than a simple, predictable picture of right and wrong, adding layers of subtlety by presenting a rounded portrait of Kevin in all his flawed humanity. Is he the antihero or the hero of the film?

An American living in Nassau, Kevin (played by Warren Brown) has already shown he’s too ready to take risks—which is why he has had to move to the Bahamas, after ruining his wife’s career. Now he’s trying to make an honest living as a fisherman. Guilt is driving him to make amends to his embittered wife; he has to support his ailing mother; and he wants his son to have opportunities he didn’t, which in his view means an expensive school. All these are admirable aims.

But none of this is working out, financially or otherwise. He’s struggling to maintain a glamorous-seeming lifestyle he can’t afford, but can’t bring himself to scale down because of what he sees as his obligations to his family.

In addition, apart from the financial challenges, he’s already failing to live up to the new moral standards he’s set for himself. Step by step, he walks blindly into a situation where he must make one fateful decision after another, and the deeper he goes, the harder it becomes to extricate himself.

The plot has a sense of inevitability, driven not only by Kevin but by the other characters. There’s his wife, Berneice (Persia White), who can’t help lashing out at her husband as he tries to make her happy in whatever way he can; the other women Kevin meets, who are barely coping, and whose lives, in his clumsy but generally well-intentioned way, he makes more difficult. Far less appealingly, there’s the man for whom he finds himself working, who doesn’t share the compassion that Kevin finally grasps for the people who are not the beneficiaries but the victims of this scheme.

Cargo is an ambitious, engrossing human drama that fleshes out several unexpected dimensions of what might have been a simplistic, didactic story. While it portrays life in the Bahamas from a Bahamian point of view, it also brings to life situations that in different ways are relevant and urgent across the region and indeed globally. It has harrowing moments, but the tragedy isn’t all-encompassing, and this thoughtful exploration of a worldwide modern phenomenon is well worth seeing.

