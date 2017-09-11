Shalini Singh takes an artistic sojourn

Sojourn—short travels to places and spaces, is the latest body of artwork produced by artist, Dr Shalini Singh. Her exhibition is based on accumulated ‘journeys’ to countries, diverse terrains, nature, and striking imagery with bold and distinctive forms. She says, “Previous to my Peruvian trip, I researched the space and was amazed by the sprawling density of land and precipitous mountains.” The vibrant and colourful culture and the outstanding quality of Peruvian art, resonate in Singh’s paintings.

She adds, “The painting titled Monoliths, is a personal favourite because the piece was created in the hopes of visiting this space and exploring the undulating territory and ancient rocky ruins. Standing on the historical Inca site of Sacsayhuaman was an incredible experience.”

Indeed, this Latin American influence is particularly evident in other pieces of work that are currently displayed at the 101 Art Gallery, Holder’s Studio. Llama Land, Peruvian Potters, Quipu, and Peruvian Mask, are carefully constructed with the culture’s salient symbols of dots, zigzags, circles and sun-shapes.

Singh explains that her point of departure took the form of the physical, but it went further than that, allowing her to search deep within. You Guide Me Home, an intriguing mystical painting, best exemplifies a force greater than oneself, as one travels with the confidence of spiritual guidance.

Singh’s work also glorifies the sunset, a consistent symbol that manifested in a previous exhibition, Solar.

In one of her paintings, Sojourn with a Midsummer Sunset, the fiery sun illuminates the ocean below for only a final moment of time. Likewise, a cubist rendition and deliberate attempts to fragment, push or pull and scatter geometric forms are consistent in several paintings.

Her admiration for the ephemeral is further evident in Spectacle: Sky Gazing, a piece that glorifies the sublime and awe-inspiring celestial space. Singh explains that Spectacle, was created from an evening journey to the Mount St Benedict. The panoramic view and the illumination of buildings from an eastern direction contrast with the dark sky...her point of departure for this painting was further propelled by her continued fascination with Russian painter, Wassily Kandinsky’s, compositional layout and expressive use of colour.

Singh explored the luminous and precious stones in a previous exhibition called Gems. The inspiration derived from natural stones is featured in this collection where the sinuous or bold linear forms take prominence against a spectrum of colour.

The artist adds, “During my expeditions, I examined the untouched beauty that exists everywhere, often questioning the purpose of this sojourn called life.” These thoughts are manifested in the paintings, Greenstone, Roses and Thorns, Forgiveness: To Expand the Heart, Life: Nectar or Poison? and After the Drama of Life, There is Mortality.

She also says that these pieces reflect an evolution of self, consequences of decisions and life’s many lessons. “We are all specks in this sojourn of life, so I’m exploring its breath-taking beauty.”

Info

Singh’s seventh Solo Art Exhibition, Sojourn - short travels to spaces and places, continues until September 13 at the 101 Art Gallery, Holder’s Studio, 84 Woodford Street, Newtown.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday from noon to 6 pm and Saturday 10 am to 2 pm.