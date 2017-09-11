A taste of authenticity in Lopinot

Whether it’s contorting your body as you traverse through the creature-filled darkness of a mile-long cave, sitting under towering bamboo at a riverside and eating cocoa, chocolates and pastel, or dancing the cocoa, a Lopinot tour proves to be full of fun, adventure and authenticity.

In the last week of August, the Ministry of Tourism facilitated a Lopinot tour for media, starting with ghost stories at Lopinot House, the former main house of a plantation where slaves were brought from higher up the archipelago with Comte Charles Joseph de Lopinot.

The drive to the community, which sits in a valley surrounded by mountains, takes between 20 to 30 minutes, through lush forests on a narrow, winding road.

Lopinot is a place of ghost stories and a certain romanticism regarding slavery, where villagers will tell you the ghost of Comte Lopinot is still around. The story, told with an eerie authenticity from residents who have lived in the area for generations, is accompanied by a cheerful soundtrack of live parang music and told by resident Martin Gomez.

Gomez, a permanent squint and a smile missing front teeth, tells the group that while parang is seasonal across the country, remembered only at Christmas time, in Lopinot it was a permanent fixture.

Another permanent fixture in Lopinot is cocoa.

Part of the tour includes a live demonstration of “cocoa dancing” which farmers use to polish the beans, as well as a demonstration on chocolate making. The beans are put through a machine after an explanation on harvesting methods for the Trinitario cocoa.

After the dry cocoa is ground, it is transferred to other machines where it is whipped into the delicious chocolate we eat.

Following the chocolate demonstration, the tour guides, led by Lopinot Village Council president Donna Mora, takes us to the first of five caves in the community.

The cave is for the brave and tour guides specify that only children over 12 can enter, mostly as a precaution because of the rocks protruding from the cave walls, the twist and turns in navigating the path and the palm-sized roaches, which cause excitement.

Tours are currently $65 per person and are conducted by resident tour guides.