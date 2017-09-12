Jelly/Meat

Scientific name: Coscos nucifera

The coconut tree is a member of the family Arecaceae and the species of the genus Cocos.

The term coconut can refer to the whole coconut palm or the seed, or the fruit, which, botanically, is a drupe, not a nut.

It originated from the coconut palm, a plant pertaining to the family of the palm ceas, which includes nearly one million varieties.

Coconut trees have been found growing near coastal waters all over the world.

85% of the world’s coconut production originates in the Philippines and Indonesia, while India and Sri Lanka provide the remaining 15%.

Most people are only familiar with 2 types of coconuts: the fresh green coconut for water and the brown ripe coconut for the meat.

Coconut jelly in addition, is high in ascorbic acid, B vitamins, and proteins.

The soft meat, or flesh, inside the coconut helps to restore oxidative tissue damage and contains a source of healthy fats, proteins, and various vitamins and minerals.

Coconut meat is the rich white lining that is contained within the shell of a coconut. Coconut meat can be juicy and tender, or slightly thick and crunchy, to tough and fibrous depending on how long the kernel has been stored. A fortunate thing as eating food products derived from coconut like coconut oil and coconut meat on a regular basis has profound positive effects to your overall health.

Coconut Meat Benefits:

Coconut and the products derived from it like coconut meat have shown that the type of fats present in coconut meat are in fact medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

When you eat coconut meat, the MCTs it contains are transported from the intestinal tract to the liver and immediately transformed into energy.

The MCTs in coconut are converts and becomes a replacement energy substrate for the brain. Eating coconut meat appears to protect against heart disease and stroke as well.

Coconut meat is so versatile that it can be eaten raw, cooked, or as a preserve.

You can top your usual salads with shredded or grated and then lightly toasted coconut meat. You can use a blender to make it into smoothies as well, mixed with organic full-fat yogurt and fruits like bananas and berries.

Abeni Procope is a Certified Personal Trainer (NASM) and the CEO of A.P. FITNESS. She's also a Health Coach and a National Bikini Fitness Athlete (Bodybuilding)

