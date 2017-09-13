Fabien and friends unite for Irma relief

Some of our Caribbean brothers and sisters have recently been devastated by Hurricane Irma. In an attempt to lend assistance to those affected, No Laughing Matter, a group of conscientious citizens brought together by Errol Fabien presents One Island The Concert.

One Island will feature 12 continuous hours of performances in aid of hurricane relief efforts.

Artistes from all over the Caribbean will be performing at the Queen’s Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Port-of-Spain on Republic Day, September 24 from 1 pm.

It promises to be a spectacular event as the people of T&T and the region come together to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Irma. Over 100 artistes will be performing soca, calypso, chutney, tassa, dancehall, reggae, comedy, theatre and much more.

The public is asked to support our Caribbean neighbours in their time of need. A release said the organisers are asking those attending to make a contribution at the entrance of the event of $50 along with three canned items (expiring not before 2018) or a case of water.

No Laughing Matter consists of professionals from the arts, media, cultural ambassadors, business, all of whom have a passion for T&T and the Caribbean.

Info

For additional information, email Errol Fabien at [email protected] or call on 707-5661