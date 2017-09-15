Exhibition pays tribute to mas icon

An exhibition was launched at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port-of-Spain by the Mentoring by the Masters 2017 – Celebrating our Cultural Icons. Its fifth instalment was conducted by Rosalind Gabriel in Children’s Mas from June to September. Mentors were selected from a field of nominees by the Assessment Committee of the National Registry of artists and cultural workers.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Beverly Reid-Samuel stated, “this exhibition is also part of the Ministry’s National Patriotism Month where we seek to foster national pride and edification through a series of cultural, educational and environmental activities with the purpose of highlighting our rich heritage while providing an enriching experience for communities.”