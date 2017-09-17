A ‘Beginning

Singers LeAndra and Tylah Head have staged their first public performance since their completion of the UTT music degree programme this year. The show, The Beginning, took place September 9 at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain.

The sisters were backed by Judah Bharath on guitar, Rodney Alexander on bass, Lemuel Patterson on keyboards and Lemuel Davis on drums, with background singers Kiana Tinto and Tanisha Guerra.

The set mixed classic and contemporary soul, reggae and jazz, with such staples as Sade’s Stronger Than Prid.