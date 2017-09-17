Nagar releases list of finalists

Taking part in the finals of the queen pageant are Seema Moonilal, Hema Ramoutar, Raveena Nandlal, Amisha Lulkool and Nermala Ragoonanan, while

Stefon Jaikaran, Akshay Khandoo, Jovan Luke Rambarran, Prakash Ramcharan, Cherish Ragoonanan, Abhijit Anchortassoo, Sapna Seepaul, Vishala Dowtal, Satyam Bridgelal and Ronaldo Balgobin are taking part in the finals of the talent competition.

Ten groups and individuals will take part in the dance competition. These include the Shri Tandava, Nritya Sangam, Bollywood Dance Academy, Kiss Natraj, Karan Rampersad, Tridevi Dancers, Khalnayak Dancers, Amritam Shakti, Vedenta Suraj and Asha Maharaj, and Priya Persad.