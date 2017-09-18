2017 is Renegade Emmanuel’s year

Emmanuel Joseph is having a great year. The captain of the Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra helped lead the band to success in this year’s 2017 Junior Panorama Championships. He was successful in his CSEC exams this year and after five excellent years at Hillview College, he is now a sixth form student of St Mary’s College.

As if those weren’t reasons enough to make 2017 stellar for young Emmanuel, on September 22, he officially becomes a star. Emmanuel is the voice of the future in the To be a Renegade documentary that will debut at the T&T Film Festival later this month. “Words cannot describe the emotion and pride we feel,” he says describing his fellow pannists. “This is not a band, the Renegades is a family.”

President of the BP Renegades, Michael Marcano echoed these sentiments saying, “The BP Renegades Panyard is a 24/7, year round operation. We don’t just form for competition, we nurture musicians.”

A release said the story of the BP Renegades family was captured in the documentary directed by James O’Connor of the Art of Storytelling. “We told the story from where it matters – literally from the heart of the rhythm section.” O’Connor worked with Marcano and the entire Renegades executive to find some of the people that could bring the 70 years of band’s history to life.

“I was a badjohn in the street – not in my mother’s house,” says senior BP Renegade band member “Little Axe” as he describes his early days with the band five decades ago. “I was worried what (the headmaster at school) would think when he heard I was playing pan with the Renegades,” he muses in the documentary – times have changed since then.

The documentary certainly shows how the badjohns of the Renegades of old, grew up to become the most toured local steel orchestra of today, sponsored by bpTT for over 40 years.

“Released in advance of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the BP Renegades, the documentary captures how, while things have changed, the emotion and connectedness of the band that captured hearts with nine Panorama wins, has inspired a new generation of panists – who have now won four consecutive Junior Panorama titles,” said Danielle Jones-Hunte, BP Manager Corporate Communications who led the team to bring this idea to life.

“With this documentary the next generation of Renegades will have documented a history they can see and relate to – told in the words of the men (and women) that have made the BP Renegades what it is today.”

What does Emmanuel think? “I think it’s a good movie. I hope the musicians of tomorrow will make an effort to see it – to understand the sacrifice, the work and the love it takes…to be a Renegade.”

See the ‘to be a Renegade’ documentary for free in the T&T Film Festival in a free screening sponsored by bpTT on September 22. Tickets are first come, first served and available at the Movietowne box office.