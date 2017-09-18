Digicel sends crucial supplies to islands hit by Irma

The Digicel team in Trinidad & Tobago is working feverishly to load a 210 ft barge with crucial supplies to send to Caribbean countries severely affected by Hurricane Irma, a release said.

With the damage to the islands being described as “unprecedented”, a massive barge scheduled to set sail for the islands of Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands is being filled with network equipment, basic food and household items - as well first aid kits. The barge is expected to reach the islands in three to four days.

Commenting on the shipment of telecoms equipment and humanitarian aid, Digicel CEO Caribbean and Central America, Vanessa Slowey, commented; “With Digicel’s response teams on the ground in the affected markets within a couple of hours of the all-clear being given, we have a fleet of engineers working round the clock to restore service. Steady progress is being made.”

She continued “Of equal importance is ensuring that the people of the islands get the humanitarian assistance they need. We are committed to helping and this is just the first shipment of many we will be sending. The message here is we are on the ground, we are working tirelessly and we are doing everything humanly possible to restore services and help people.”