Tasty Bajan delights at Food Fest launch

The eighth edition of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, which takes place from November 16-19, promises an upscale celebration of fine cuisine, fine rum and the true essence of the Caribbean experience, from a top-tiered listing of local and international chefs and mixologists.

The festival, which was launched in Trinidad at Estate 101, Maraval on Friday, takes place at various locations and restaurants around the Barbados and is known to attract tourists from all over the world. Harriette Smith, Business Development Officer from Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc welcomed all to the event and offered guests a taste of what was in store at the Festival.

As a teaser, guests were treated to delights from Bajan chefs Creig Greenidge (Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Chef of the Year 2016) and Michael Hinds together with reigning Caribbean Bartender of the Year Ryan Adamson and mixologist Damian Williams.

Garrett added that joining the line-up at the 8th Annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival will be international chefs, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Tom Aikens and Trinidadian-born Chris De La Rosa, chef and food blogger behind the very popular website CaribbeanPot.com.

PHOTOS: DAVID WEARS