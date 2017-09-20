UWI installs new Chancellor

UWI alumnus President Anthony Carmona and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley were among guests when Robert Bermudez was installed as the sixth Chancellor of the University of the West Indies last Saturday at the Daaga Auditorium, UWI, St Augustine. Bermudez seven-year term officially began on July 16.

A national of T&T, Bermudez has been an entrepreneur for over 40 years. He leads the growth of his family-owned business to a regional business through the Caribbean and Latin America and has enjoyed a distinguished career in business, serving as either Chairman or Board Director for several other corporate bodies in T&T and the Caribbean. His vision for the University outlines a keen sense of the mission, effectiveness, relevance and interdependence of academia and the economy.

Robert Bermudez succeeds Sir George Alleyne who served as Chancellor for two consecutive seven-year terms since 2003.

The University of the West Indies is the largest, most long-standing higher education provider in the English-speaking Caribbean, with three physical campuses and an Open Campus.

Former Chancellors were Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone (1948-1971), Sir Hugh Wooding (1971-1974), Sir Allen Montgomery Lewis (1975-1989), Sir Shridath Ramphal (1989-2003) and Sir George Alleyne (2003-2017).