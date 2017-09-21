Award winner One In debuts today in Film Fest

Vasha Narace’s short film, One In, won the Dutch Golden Stone Award for Best Short Fiction in 2016.

This film will have its Caribbean premiere at the T&T Film Festival which runs until September 26.

One In, a 15-minute short which addresses a sensitive social issue, portrays the poignant and dynamic relationship of an 11-year-old girl and her parents who take in their recently orphaned teenage nephew.

Narace wrote and directed the film as well as the music video and title song One In Deep sung by Amber Patiño, the lead actress.

“The subject matter was hard for the cast. In the beginning we couldn’t get through a reading without someone crying,” Narace said. “So I decided to have them pretend that the film was about something else completely just so we could make it through and still have some fun. I didn’t want these kids going home feeling sad or depressed. I actually had a therapist on set for a day in case anyone needed her.

“I believe that this is my purpose, to bring stories to life that will highlight social issues and impact people to make positive changes.”

Narace has loved the arts since she was seven, acting in school plays throughout primary and secondary school in T&T. While pursuing her BBA at the University of Miami, she worked behind the scenes for Quantum Productions, filling a range of roles. In her mid-20s she decided to give her dream of acting one last chance and moved on from corporate life in the financial services sector to earn a Masters in Filmmaking (MA) at the New York Film Academy. This she says was “one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Narace is currently working on a new feature inspired by true events about a Trinidadian family that she wrote in collaboration with another Trinidadian filmmaker Kylie Jacob. She looks forward to shooting parts of the feature in Trinidad and is quite open to meeting with local investors and producers to explore the possibilities.

INFO

One In will be screened at MovieTowne Port-of-Spain today at 6 pm, September 26 at 1 pm.

For additional information, contact Vasha Narace at [email protected]; call Keri Fabien (686-4140) or Lorraine Hodges-Ramjit (487-4119).

Films screening today

at the T&T Film Festival

MOVIETOWNE POS SCREEN 7

10.30 am - Jeffrey 78 mins

1 pm - A Broken Appt 2 mins + Snapshot Kingston 4 mins + How to Kill a Fish 10 mins + Shashamane 80 mins

3.30 pm - Carl’s Present 17 mins + Bad Lucky Goat 76 mins

6 pm - Salty Dog 28 mins Q&A + King of Peking 88 mins

8.30 pm - Con sana Alegria (With Wholesome Joy) 18 mins + Ultimos Dias en la Habana (Last Days in Havana) 93 mins

MOVIETOWNE POS SCREEN 8

10.30 am - Reinbou (Rainbow) 100 mins

1 pm - Wildflower 15 mins + Keyla 90 mins

3.30 pm - Kafou (Crossroad) 48 mins + Kingston Crossroads 72 mins

6 pm - One In 15 mins + Angelica 95 mins + Q&A

8.45 pm - Self 5 mins + Neruda 107 mins

MOVIETOWNE SAN FERNANDO SCREEN 4

10.30 am - Jeffrey 78 mins

3.30pm - Class 15 13 mins + Reinbou (Rainbow) 100 mins

6 pm - Mermaids 15 mins + Enamorandome de Abril (Romancing April) 92 mins

8.30 pm - Lipstick under my Burkha 117 mins

MOVIETOWNE TOBAGO

11 am - Angelica 95 mins

6 pm - Mermaids 15 mins + Enamorandome de Abril (Romancing April ) 92 mins

8.30 pm - The Weekend 30 mins + The Lies We Tell 90 mins