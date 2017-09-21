Media pioneer launches new book

Media personality Neil Giuseppi launched his new book, The Journey Continues, on September 15 at the audio-visual room of the National Library (NALIS), Port-of-Spain.

The 382-page book is a sequel to Giuseppi’s first autobiography which was published in 2013. It contains historical insights of Arima and the Trinidad of old and includes many of the author’s life’s experiences which were not touched on in the first installment.

Giuseppi was a key member of staff at Trinidad and Tobago Television from 1971 to 1982 where he served as a newscaster. He also held the position of Head of News and Current Affairs at TTT for seven years.

After spending eight years as the public relations manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Telephone Company, Giuseppi returned to his media roots in 1990 as the MD of the Trinidad Broadcasting Company.

He continued thereafter, to serve for three years as a vice-president of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union and to eventually start his own media consulting firm, Communications Specialists Limited in 1994.