Parang queen sings in Cabaret

Cabaret, a semi-staged production will take place at the Kaiso Blues tonight from 8.30 pm.

One of the featured performers is noted parang singer Alicia Jaggasar. Jaggasar will not be singing parang but her own take on songs from the 1966 musical Cabaret by Fred Ebb and John Kander.

Operatic tenor John Thomas who is organising the show, promises to treat the audience to classic hits from legends like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Rogers & Hammerstein.

Theatre performer Kyle Richardson will do a tribute to Shirley Bassey, singing one of her more popular tunes, while dressed in character. Also performing are LA Rose and up and coming singer Kita Gatsby, soloist of the Lydian Singers and the EPAF artist collective. Other EPAF artist collective performers include actor Aaron Mark Alleyne, Noel Espinoza and Kiana Tinto as well as Music Festival champions Jeanine Clarke Jackson and Maxine Greaves.

“The evening promises to be one of nostalgia, and delight, almost bringing back dinner theatre to the island as you can have dinner and watch us perform.” said Thomas who described the evening as one full of good entertainment for almost all ages.

More info

Cabaret is from 8.30 pm tonight at the Kaiso Blues Cafe on Warner Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain.

The show is one hour and 20 minutes long with no intermission.

Parking is available on the corner of Marli and Warner Street, Newtown.

For more information please call 357-5183 or 684-4905.