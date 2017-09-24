Temple in the Sea animated movie premieres today

The world premiere of the T&T animated short Temple in the Sea takes place at the T&T Film Festival today.

The 15-minute film tells the story of Indian indentured labourer Siewdass Sadhu, who built the Temple in the Sea at Waterloo, Carapichaima. The story is told through the eyes of a young girl coming to terms with her heritage and identity.

“The look of the work draws on the opulence of Indian architecture and the lushness of Trinidad’s landscape,” said a description of the film on its Facebook page. “The scenes are sharpened by the dramatic choices that allow the audience to see how an Indian peasant during the time of indentureship and a contemporary girl of East Indian heritage might explore parallel paths and find similar answers. The story draws on Hindu mythology to provide some of the explanations and answers the young girl is seeking.”

Temple in the Sea was written by Anu Lakhan and produced and animated by local animator Kevin Bhall. Bhall has a mechanical engineering degree from UWI, St Augustine, and is a self-taught artist and animator. His animated productions have earned critical nominations and local awards, including awards at the Animae Caribe Festival, in 2005 and 2016, respectively for his films Morning Glory and Scraps: The Animated Series.

Bhall is a member of the T&T Animation Network (Ttan), which recently elected a new executive board.

The organisation said it “supports and congratulates Kevin Bhall” on his film. “Ttan is pleased to partner with him in promoting and marketing the film through facilitating strategic collaborations between Kevin’s team and other members of the Animation Network.”

Ttan said part of its mandate was to promote the business interests of its members, as well as to elevate the public profile of animated projects made in T&T. President Nicholas Maxwell said following the AGM on July 17, the network has been reaching out to their members and other organisations such as the Filmmaker’s Collaborative, Creative TT and Animae Caribe.

“We’re working on a solid direction as to where things should go and how we should move with the Government and our community to grow things. It’s a community of professionals, actors, people who service the media industry, so it’s really beneficial for all of us to come together and share information for the betterment of the animation industry in T&T.”

Maxwell said Ttan membership currently consists of animators, motion graphic artists, visual artists and designers, as well as people who provide support infrastructure, such as intellectual property, accounting and administration. The network is also working on projects that enable animation students to work with upcoming visual effects companies and experienced directors “to be able to direct the younger students into a pipeline with support and funding. We can then go around the world with a finished product and say we have a functioning pipeline, so we’re really trying to quickly close that gap between training and work experience.”

Temple in the Sean is rated G. Screening times today are 1 pm at MovieTowne San Fernando, 1.30 pm at MovieTowne Port-of-Spain (with a Q&A) and 2 pm at MovieTowne Tobago.

